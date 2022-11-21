Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Apple Stock Traded Lower on Monday

By Danny Vena – Nov 21, 2022 at 5:18PM

Key Points

  • A new surge of COVID-19 cases has hit China.
  • Apple has warned that supply of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models could be delayed.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A new pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdowns could delay the availability of some of the iPhone's most popular models for the holidays.

What happened

Shares of Apple (AAPL -2.17%) traded lower on Monday, slipping as much as 2.4%. When the market closed for the day, the stock was still down 2.2%.

The major market indexes were all lower today, which no doubt helped fuel the stock's decline. Another factor weighing on the tech giant was deteriorating conditions in China.

Numerous media reports suggest that the country is suffering its worst COVID-19 outbreak in months, with tens of thousands of new infections. This could further delay the availability of some of Apple's most popular iPhones during the important holiday season.

So what

China reported a new surge of COVID-19 cases, stoking fears the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy will stay in place for a while longer. While reports vary, the country reported at least two deaths and as many as 26,824 new infections on Sunday, which marks the sixth consecutive day of more than 20,000 and the highest number of daily infections in more than seven months. 

This comes just weeks after reports the Chinese government was considering an easing of its strict pandemic-related restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease. Beijing, China's capital city, has already started to institute new lockdowns in several districts, closing schools, shops, and restaurants. 

Now what

Earlier this month, Apple took the unusual step of issuing a press release regarding operations at the assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. The company said the facility, which works primarily on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, "is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," due to COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, Apple said it expects "lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products." 

This latest outbreak will only exacerbate the issue, which will likely weigh on holiday sales during Apple's fiscal 2023 first quarter, which will end in late December.

For shareholders, this is only a speed bump in the long-term growth story of one of technology's biggest companies. It could mean, however, that the holiday quarter will be a little less merry for Apple investors.

Danny Vena has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$148.01 (-2.17%) $-3.28

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Woman in IT data center
The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now
 Warren Buffett 3 TMF May 2015
How Warren Buffett Made a Bet on Apple Without Buying More Apple Stock
 can't believe it shocked looking at phone
3 Must-Own Stocks for 2023 (and Beyond)
 People discussing a sales report.
4 Charts That Show Why Apple Could Outperform the Markets in 2023
 A person pointing to two arrows outperforming another arrow, with a cityscape below
2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Crush the Market (Again) in 2023

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
352%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1225164246
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
Buffett22 TMF
This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It
0x0-ModelS_04
Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services