Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Walmart an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Nov 22, 2022 at 8:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The retailer did a better job reducing its inventory glut than its rivals.

Walmart (WMT 0.61%) did an excellent job ridding itself of surplus inventory and will enter the peak holiday season ready to meet customer demand. This video will answer if now is an excellent time to buy this dividend stock. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 18, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 21, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Walmart Inc. Stock Quote
Walmart Inc.
WMT
$151.15 (0.61%) $0.92

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

shopping
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target
 download (2)
Why Walmart Stock Is a No-Brainer Hold During a Bear Market
 111722-walmart-sales-inventory
Here's How Much Walmart's Inventory Situation Actually Improved Last Quarter
 walmart-store-exterior-at-night
Walmart Just Showed Why It's the Ultimate Recession-Proof Stock
 A person wearing a face mask shopping in a grocery store
Walmart's and Target's Results Tell Two Very Different Stories: Which Is a Better Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
Stock Traders in Front of Computers on Phone Getty
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
GettyImages-1225164246
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
Stock Chart Crash Correction Plunge Bounce Bear Market Bar Trend Invest Crypto Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services