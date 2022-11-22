Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Was Rising Today

By Billy Duberstein – Nov 22, 2022 at 4:13PM

Key Points

  • The head of Intel's foundry unit is resigning.
  • A setback for Intel's foundry plans is likely good news for TSMC.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Potential problems at a competitor was enough to erase yesterday's losses.

What happened

Shares of foundry giant and new Warren Buffett holding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSM 3.26%) were rising today, up as much as 4% before settling in to an above-market 2.8% gain as of 2:38 p.m. EST.

There wasn't much company-specific news today; however, a key executive departure at rival Intel (INTC 3.04%) may indicate Intel's ambitious plans to catch up with TSMC in leading-edge production may have hit a setback. Intel's loss would could be TSMC's gain.

So what

Last night, Intel announced that Randhir Thakur, the executive who was leading Intel's plan to establish itself as a leading foundry for other semiconductor designers, was leaving the company. In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Intel said Thakur "has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the company."

That's certainly concerning for Intel, which is in the midst of an ambitious plan to build out a rival foundry ecosystem to compete with TSMC on the leading edge of semiconductor production. Until recently, Intel had only manufactured its own chips; however, with TSMC surpassing Intel on leading-edge technology a few years ago and continuing to extend that advantage, new Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has changed the company's strategy to become a foundry for other companies as well. It's possible the cumulative knowledge TSMC has gained by serving a diverse set of third-party chip design customers played a part in its technological success, so Gelsinger's new strategy makes sense.

However, the strategy is turning out to be much easier said than done. Producing semiconductors on the leading edge is becoming more and more difficult with each node, so catching up won't be easy, from either a financial or technological perspective. Intel's main source of cash, its dominant PC processor business, has fallen off a cliff this year, as the PC market is seeing the largest year-over-year decline in recent history. Meanwhile, Intel's production of its latest data center processor, Sapphire Rapids, has been delayed into next year, even as competitors -- which are TSMC customers -- have introduced their new chips this fall.

Now, with the head of Intel's third-party foundry business departing, uncertainty is only growing.

Of course, this change in leadership doesn't mean Intel will fail in its ambitions. In fact, Intel is up 1.8% today, about in-line with the broader semiconductor index.

Still, the departure clouds Intel's outlook and seems to only reinforce TSMC's leadership. Hence, why TSMC is outpacing both Intel and the broader tech index today after yesterday's pullback.

Now what

Taiwan Semiconductor stock bounced about 10% higher after last week's news that Warren Buffett had taken a large stake in the dominant foundry and key Apple supplier. However, the stock still trades at just 15 times earnings and is down 34% over the past 12 months.

If in fact today's news is an indication, TSMC's lead over rivals Intel and Samsung is widening, not narrowing. It's just another reason to own this wide-moat dividend stock.

Billy Duberstein has positions in Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and has the following options: short January 2023 $210 calls on Apple. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$82.54 (3.26%) $2.61
Intel Stock Quote
Intel
INTC
$29.82 (3.04%) $0.88
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$150.18 (1.47%) $2.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Buffett3 TMF
3 Stocks Billionaires Bought Last Quarter
 warren-buffett-fool
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
 Silicon Wafers and Microcircuits with Automation system control application semiconductor
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today
 semiconductor technician with wafer in manufacturing plant
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
 Buffett1-tmf
What Warren Buffett Wants From Tech Stocks

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A young couple cuddling on the couch watching television
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
bitcoin-tokens
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
GettyImages-108354304
Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services