Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Nov 27, 2022 at 7:30AM

This video pits the social media giant against the home of the dominant search engine.

The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (META -0.74%) or Alphabet (GOOG -1.24%) (GOOGL -1.02%)

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 23, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 25, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

