Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Casino Stocks Got Good News, but Investors Remain Wary

By Dan Caplinger – Nov 28, 2022 at 6:42PM

Key Points

  • Markets moved lower by about 1.5% on Monday.
  • Casino stocks were mixed after Macao granted 10-year license renewals.
  • Different companies have varying degrees of exposure to Macao.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A down market day shows ongoing concerns about a host of geopolitical and macroeconomic issues.

The stock market started the week on the wrong foot, as investors focused on threats to the health of the global economy in key areas like China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI -1.45%), Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -1.58%), and S&P 500 (^GSPC -1.54%) all dropped about 1.5%, giving up a portion of their November gains.

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

(1.45%)

(498)

S&P 500

(1.54%)

(62)

Nasdaq

(1.58%)

(177)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Casino stocks have been hit hard over the past three years, as the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has held back resort operators from realizing their full potential. Over the weekend, many major casino resort companies got good news from a key governmental regulator, but as you'll see below, it wasn't enough to lift the entire industry.

Macao moves forward

One of the biggest potential problems that many major casino resort operators have faced is the pending status of licenses in the Asian gambling capital of Macao. Las Vegas Sands (LVS 1.11%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN 4.36%), and MGM Resorts International (MGM -2.27%) all have operations in Macao that generate significant revenue. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO 9.86%) has even more concentrated exposure to Macao.

On Monday, these companies got word from the government of Macao that they would receive renewals of provisional gambling licenses to continue operating there. Six companies received the licenses, including the four companies above, along with Macao's SJM Holdings and an entity owned by Galaxy Entertainment Group.

In some cases, the response among shareholders was predictable. Melco saw the biggest gains, rising 10% on the day, and Wynn posted a 4% rise. However, Las Vegas Sands didn't get as big a lift, as its stock climbed just 1%. And for MGM, the news didn't lead to gains at all, as its stock closed the day down 2% from where it started.

Why casino stocks aren't in the clear

There's no doubt that the news out of Macao was a positive for every company with a renewed license. To varying degrees, all four of the U.S.-listed stocks above have made massive investments in property development and operations in Macao. The threat of losing that investment introduced significant risk for investors, so the ability not to worry about that risk through 2033 will be a nice respite.

Yet even with the news, casino resort operators still face challenges. An uptick in COVID-19-related lockdowns in China has sparked waves of protests, and that introduces the new threat of more aggressive action from the Chinese government to control dissent. In such an environment, travel to Macao could be affected, even though the gambling capital has recently taken steps to loosen COVID restrictions for visitors.

At the same time, gambling is a discretionary expense for travelers, and weakness in the global economy looks like it could get worse before it gets better. Even if more people could visit Macao, it doesn't mean they will if their finances don't warrant it.

An unexpected answer

Interestingly, the answer to casino stock woes could lie elsewhere. MGM reported extremely strong revenue from its Las Vegas Strip properties in the third quarter, even as its sales at its MGM China unit dropped 70% year over year. Nevada and other U.S. gambling centers haven't hesitated to relax COVID-related restrictions to restore traffic,  so the domestic market could be more attractive for casino stocks for a while.

Yet with Las Vegas Sands divesting its former Strip holdings in 2021 to favor its international opportunities, a strategic reversal away from Asia is practically impossible. That will make it vital for Macao's reopening to go well in order for shareholders to claw back their losses since 2019 -- and it could lead to further disparities in stock performance within the casino resort industry.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Las Vegas Sands Stock Quote
Las Vegas Sands
LVS
$43.65 (1.11%) $0.48
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$33,849.46 (-1.45%) $-497.57
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,963.94 (-1.54%) $-62.18
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,049.50 (-1.58%) $-176.86
Wynn Resorts Stock Quote
Wynn Resorts
WYNN
$78.20 (4.36%) $3.27
MGM Resorts International Stock Quote
MGM Resorts International
MGM
$34.92 (-2.27%) $0.81
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Stock Quote
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
MLCO
$7.24 (9.86%) $0.65

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Casino GettyImages-72983311
Casino Stocks Bet on Macao, but Will Gamblers Return?
 FedEx
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?
 Casino GettyImages-72983311
Wall Street's a Bad Bet Tuesday, Especially for These 2 Stocks
 Payment-processing
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of January?
 Casino craps GettyImages-56294135
Stock Markets Stay Mixed as Las Vegas Sands Wins, Chipotle Cools Off

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
356%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

money cash transaction pay getty
8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
A person pointing to a stock chart.
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
A person standing in a dark server room looking down at a tablet device
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
GettyImages-two people_smile_computer
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services