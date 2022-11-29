Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Big Trends Shaking Up Psychedelic Stocks

By Alex Carchidi – Nov 29, 2022 at 10:00AM

Key Points

  • The regulatory landscape is starting to look up for the medicinal use of psychedelics.
  • But it's getting harder for psychedelic companies to find capital.
  • Technological and clinical innovations are shaping up as major drivers of value.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Major positive shifts are happening, but the field faces new headwinds too.

Just as the idea of using psychedelic medicines to treat mental illnesses is gaining traction in society, psychedelics-focused biotech companies are becoming legitimate and lucrative investments that could help your portfolio in the future. 

Before you can appreciate which psychedelics players are worth investing in, you'll need to get a feeling for where the industry is going and how it's changing. On that note, there are three trends that are particularly important to sharpen your psychedelic stock-picking chops, so let's take a moment to appreciate each of them.

1. Capital is getting (a lot) harder to come by

Perhaps the most frustrating trend for investors considering psychedelic stocks is the rising cost of borrowing money. As inflation surges in the U.S., the Federal Reserve is trying to stop it by hiking the federal funds rate, which ultimately determines how much interest companies need to pay when they take out fresh debt. Higher rates equal more expensive borrowing costs, which in turn contributes to the market's fierce dislike of growth stocks since they are most likely to need extra capital to compete.

Businesses that aren't profitable face an especially difficult fundraising environment. That's true for all of the existing public psychedelic biotechs engaged in drug development, including such industry leaders as Compass Pathways (CMPS 0.53%) and Atai Life Sciences (ATAI 3.32%). Atai's new term loan facility, worth up to $175 million, has an interest rate above 10% -- and it could rise even higher if the Fed keeps hiking.

Neither company has significant debt, but they're still in a weaker position financially than before the bear market. After all, Atai's shares are down by 74% in the last 12 months, whereas Compass' are down by 69%. Doing another public offering of shares to get cash doesn't look very appealing after such a sharp downturn, and many other psychedelic businesses are in exactly the same boat. 

The trend of decreasing access to capital will likely reverse sometime after the Fed stops its rate hikes. But for now, the takeaway is that investors should prefer competitors with plenty of cash relative to their annual expenditures, especially money spent on research and development (R&D), as they may need to make their limited quantity of dollars last for a while.

2. The legal status of psychedelics is shifting

Full legalization of psychedelics for medicinal use -- or any use -- is still quite far off, but there are a few recent steps and a few ongoing discussions that suggest things are moving in the right direction. Specifically, since 2020, Oregon has decriminalized psilocybin, and other decriminalization bills have since been floated in Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, New York, and elsewhere too.

At the federal level, politicians on both sides of the aisle in the House of Representatives have proposed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act that would make it easier for veterans to get treatment with psychedelics for mental health issues like post traumatic stress disorder. The same proposed amendments also called for the Department of Defense to investigate the merits of psychedelics for treating such conditions. 

While it's too early to say exactly what will happen and when, it is very likely that at some point in the near future there will be psychedelic companies working in concert with the government on therapy development and clinical trials. And competitors that get a government contract will probably ultimately be better investments.

3. Clinical protocols and technologies are evolving

Psychedelic medicines don't yet have a long history of use within the Western medical establishment, and that means the ongoing development of certain technologies and the discovery of the most effective clinical practices will have a big impact on how effective those medicines are.

For example, Atai is running early-stage clinical trials that aim to shed light on how effective technologies like a mobile phone app might be for potentiating the pharmacological components of its psychedelic medicines. It's also making a machine-learning enabled drug discovery platform and investigating whether an intranasal drug delivery system might be useful.

Other companies are developing neuroimaging headsets to measure signals from patients' brains in real time during treatment, which could help to assess which therapeutic approaches are working and which aren't. For its part, Compass is working to improve its training program for therapists, which could prove to be a crucial factor for their efficacy. 

Expect clinical practices to be a competitive differentiator moving forward. After all, figuring out the safest and most efficient way to deliver therapy with psychedelics will require a lot of experimentation, and at the moment, it looks like only the larger companies have enough resources to investigate in enough detail.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends COMPASS Pathways plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

COMPASS Pathways plc Stock Quote
COMPASS Pathways plc
CMPS
$9.49 (0.53%) $0.05
Atai Life Sciences N.V. Stock Quote
Atai Life Sciences N.V.
ATAI
$3.11 (3.32%) $0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

investors considers papers on a table while holding a tablet
Is Now a Good Time to Invest In Psychedelics Stocks?
 telehealth doctor holds pills and explains to laptop
Buying These 2 Battered Growth Stocks Right Now Could Be Brilliant
 doctor discusses papers with two nurses in a clinic
2 Top Trends to Invest $2,000 in Ahead of the Crowd
 drug development pharmaceutical pharma research researchers doctors
Why Compass Pathways Stock Blasted Higher This Week
 GettyImages-499085898
Why the Stock Market Is a Terrible Thermometer of Biotech Success

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
351%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/29/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Market Green 1
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years
A person standing in a dark server room looking down at a tablet device
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
mature couple relaxing on beach at sunset
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Older man laptop serious expression looks unhappy GettyImages-135385077
These 5 Income Sources Are Taxable in Retirement, so You'd Better Plan Around That

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services