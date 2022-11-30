Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Ford and GM Are Going Green. 1 Under-the-Radar Way Investors Can Benefit.

By Howard Smith – Nov 30, 2022 at 6:02AM

Key Points

  • Ford and GM are quickly ramping up electric vehicle lineups to catch up with Tesla.
  • Those automakers are going further up the supply chain to be green.
  • Nucor is a leading steelmaker that has a green steel offering, but many other reasons to buy its stock too.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Green steel is coming. Automakers and others are starting to get in line for supply.

While Tesla (TSLA -1.14%) is the leader in electric vehicles (EV), other aspects of its business also promote the use of clean energy. Its solar roof panel and energy storage segment represented about 5% of revenue in the third quarter, generating more than $1.1 billion. 

As traditional automakers like Ford (F 0.15%) and General Motors (GM 0.94%) work to build their electric vehicle lineups, they, too, are trying to expand the use of clean energy. But those companies are taking a different approach, and it gives investors another angle to play in the growing EV sector. 

The new (green) steel

Auto manufacturers are now looking not just to build electric-powered vehicles; they are also looking upstream to seek sustainability in what goes into building those vehicles. The average vehicle contains almost 2,000 pounds of steel, making it a large market for the steel industry. 

Steelmaking has long been thought of as a dirty, smokestack industry. But Nucor (NUE -0.37%) pioneered the electric arc furnace (EAF) method of steelmaking in the 1980s and has built a hugely successful business using that technology. Steel Dynamics is another company that emerged using EAFs and was founded by former Nucor employees. Other steel companies, including U.S. Steel, are also transitioning to EAF production now. 

That technology uses mostly recycled content for steel production. Nucor recycled more than 23 million tons in 2021, supplying more than three-fourths of its production needs. But the North American leader has also been working to further reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of its operations, and it hopes to eventually produce net-zero-emission steel at scale.

One approach it has taken is being noticed by customers, including Ford and GM. Late last year, Nucor introduced a new product that it says is the world's first net-zero-emission steel. General Motors became the first customer for what Nucor dubbed Econiq. 

Gathering momentum

Nucor has established its Econiq certification and made it available across its product line. The company says it "signifies that the steel is produced with 100% renewable energy to offset Scope 2 emissions and that Scope 1 emissions are countered through the purchase of carbon offsets."

Scope 1 emissions include those directly created from the company's operations. Nucor has addressed Scope 2 emissions -- indirect GHG emissions related to purchasing energy for steelmaking and processing -- by establishing several virtual power purchase agreements with wind and solar energy generators that serve its facilities.

Scope 3 emissions are not part of the certification since those emissions are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the steelmaker. But Nucor has still committed to work to reduce and disclose much of its Scope 3 emissions. And it's not just General Motors willing to pay a premium for green steel from companies like Nucor.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration company Trane Technologies has also announced plans to buy Econiq from Nucor as its primary supplier of low-emissions steel. The company will also supplement its supply with U.S. Steel's new version called verdeX for its U.S. operations. Trane says the steel will go into manufacturing high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners for homes and thermal management systems for commercial buildings. The green steel agreements will represent 20% of its total annual steel purchases, according to the company. 

Ford has now joined the movement as well. Ford just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European subsidiary of India-based Tata Steel for the supply of its net-zero carbon steel. Tata's approach to zero-carbon steel is to replace the use of carbon with hydrogen as part of the steelmaking process. Its plant in the Netherlands is working to build that practice to scale, and Ford is at the front of the line for its use. 

Another kind of green

With these automakers pushing up the supply chain to achieve their sustainability goals, Nucor and others become viable potential investments to participate in EV sector growth. It's fair to note the volumes of these green steel offerings won't make a big impact on the companies' top and bottom lines anytime soon. But there are many other reasons to invest in steel leader Nucor as the renewable business grows, and that can make investors another kind of green. 

The automotive business still only represents 7% of Nucor's volume. The construction sector remains its main driver, with 55% of its business. But Nucor isn't just focused on its green steel offering. It will also be an important supplier of the infrastructure needed in the transition to renewable energy. In a recent presentation for investors, Nucor offered more detail on how it will participate. 

Graphic showing the amount of steel needed for electricity grid infrastructure modernization.

Image source: Nucor.

Nucor aims to leverage sustainability trends to create new opportunities, expand its capabilities, and grow market share in the automotive, construction, and energy sectors. And the company has been using its strong cash flow to give shareholders a larger piece of those opportunities. 

In its recently reported third quarter, Nucor showed just how much its stock buybacks reduced its outstanding share count. As part of its aim to return a minimum of 40% of earnings to shareholders, Nucor has repurchased 20% of its shares over the last five years. 

Bar graph showing Nucor share repurchases since 2017.

Image source: Nucor.

Nucor also expects 2022 to be another record-profit year. Steel prices have contributed to that, but they have dropped recently. Those selling prices are still at high levels, however, and Nucor has several projects coming online in the near future. That includes a new state-of-the-art plate mill in Kentucky that will open up new markets for the steelmaker, including wind turbines. 

Nucor isn't just leading the industry in introducing green steel. Importantly for investors, it is also leading in profits. That gives investors several good reasons to buy the stock.

Howard Smith has positions in Nucor and Tesla and has the following options: short January 2023 $175 calls on Nucor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Nucor Stock Quote
Nucor
NUE
$146.99 (-0.37%) $0.54
Ford Stock Quote
Ford
F
$13.75 (0.15%) $0.02
General Motors Stock Quote
General Motors
GM
$39.75 (0.94%) $0.37
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$180.83 (-1.14%) $-2.09
Steel Dynamics Stock Quote
Steel Dynamics
STLD
$102.64 (-0.23%) $0.24
United States Steel Stock Quote
United States Steel
X
$25.75 (1.06%) $0.27
Trane Technologies plc Stock Quote
Trane Technologies plc
TT
$174.99 (0.34%) $0.60

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_02_07 Steel Mill with sparks flying and person in the foreground _GettyImages-177541735
This Dividend Aristocrat Is Hitting Records, but There Are Dark Clouds on the Horizon
 Nucorgallatin
Why Nucor Shares Are Jumping This Week
 22_02_07 Steel Mill with sparks flying and person in the foreground _GettyImages-177541735
This Dividend Aristocrat Has Big Expectations for 2022. Can It Live Up to Them?
 nucorgalvoperator
Is Nucor Stock a Buy?
 steel girder
3 Top Dividend Kings for the Second Half of 2022

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
351%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett21 TMF
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Lightbulb
1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 78% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023
Stock Market Chart Crash Correction Buy Investment Planning Laptop Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy to End the Year Right

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services