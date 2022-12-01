Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Nearly 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Got $2,000? Two Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

By Rich Duprey – Dec 1, 2022 at 6:10AM

Key Points

  • The Nasdaq-100 index has been in bear market territory all year long.
  • Macroeconomic factors have justified the beating tech stocks have taken, though their long-term story remains intact.
  • Now is a great time to strike at these two top-tier names.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Tech stocks have been beaten down this year, making these two top names a long-term buy.

A lot of investors will be happy to say good riddance to 2022 in another month, particularly those who invested in tech stocks. After a 14-year-long bull market, the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 is still down over 28% year to date with a firm grasp on a bear market correction.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average has clawed its way back to near breakeven (it's down 5% as of this writing), tech stocks are still in a funk. As disappointing and painful as that is, it also represents an opportunity because many of the top names in the space have been beaten down -- and not necessarily unfairly. There have been problems with the businesses that indicated the stocks didn't warrant trading at inflated values, since they were no longer on the same growth trajectory.

Yet it's also not fatal to their long-term performance, so the new, cheaper valuations are a chance to buy these otherwise good companies at a price not seen in a while.

Person marking a crashing stock chart with a red pen.

Image source: Getty Images.

If you've been keeping some powder dry for just such a moment -- and really you should always have some cash available to take advantage of market mispricings like this -- then you might want to consider the following pair of stocks that are now sporting discounts.

With $2,000 waiting to be deployed, you could start or add to positions in Apple (AAPL 4.86%) and Shopify (SHOP 10.04%).

Apple

Apple stock is down about 20% from its 52-week high, and there's the distinct possibility it could go lower as China's zero-COVID policies are causing protests in the country.

Workers at Apple's iPhone factory in China that's operated by Foxconn were seen rioting over workplace conditions due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and clashes with police have spread into many major cities as the government orders citizens to remain indoors. 

It's quite possible Apple will experience iPhone shortages that cause the tech giant to miss its earnings numbers next quarter. Bloomberg reports that Apple could fall 6 million iPhone Pro units short from production losses as a result, at a time when sales were seemingly softening. Although iPhone revenue was $14.6 billion last quarter, it missed analyst expectations, as did iPad sales, though Mac and wearables revenue was markedly higher.

Services, of course, is expected to be where Apple's future growth comes from and the tech leader said paid subscriptions across all of its platforms soared by 155 million in the quarter to 900 million. It's also noteworthy that Apple remains Warren Buffett's biggest holding in Berkshire Hathaway.

A dollar-cost averaging strategy would be useful with Apple as it would allow you to benefit if there's further weakness in the stock as a result of the foregoing, but still having a stake should Apple prove more resilient than expected as has occurred many times before.

Couple shopping online.

Image source: Getty Images.

Shopify

Online e-commerce platform provider Shopify has lost more than three-quarters of its value as the boost from the pandemic faded to the background. Yet Adobe says U.S. consumers spent a record $9.1 billion online on Black Friday, and Shopify said its sales for the day grew 19% year over year to a record $3.4 billion on a currency neutral basis. At its peak, Shopify was seeing sales of $3.5 million a minute, showing retail is not dead yet -- at least not online.

Cyber Monday was another big day, and Shopify said its Friday-to-Monday sales total hit a record $7.5 billion, up 21% from last year on a constant currency basis.

Shopify has transformed from simply being a tool merchants can use to have an online presence to a provider of a suite of tools that are helping its customers manage through the current environment.  

With plenty of cash and short-term investments available ($4.9 billion at the end of last quarter), Shopify can easily survive any short-term headwinds. E-commerce will continue growing into the preferred shopping channel, pointing to the platform provider having a long runway of growth still before it.



Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc., Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify, long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc., long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc., and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Nearly 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$148.03 (4.86%) $6.86
Shopify Stock Quote
Shopify
SHOP
$40.88 (10.04%) $3.73

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

looking surprised while using her cellphone
What China's Lockdown Protests Mean for Apple Stock
 person with airpods in ear apple
Smart Investors Should Buy These 3 Stocks, Down Between 46% and 73%, Heading Into 2023
 Investor - GettyImages-1271031331
Why Apple Stock Fell Today
 Senior woman smiling happily while using smart devices in her kitchen
Is Apple a Must-Own Stock in 2023?
 Jose Najarro - 2022-11-28T164145.816
Should Tech Investors Be Worried About Apple?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
349%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings
Elderly Man Pondering His Future Getty
Your Social Security Benefit Is Already Being Cut -- Here's How
mobile pay check out cashier
One Growth Stock Down 83% You'll Wish You Own When the Bear Market Ends

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services