Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why SoFi Technologies Stock Lost 11% in November

By Jennifer Saibil – Dec 4, 2022 at 10:40PM

Key Points

  • SoFi demonstrated impressive growth in the third quarter, but losses expanded.
  • It's facing tough challenges as interest rates rise.
  • In particular, its core busines of student loans is suffering from the student loan moratorium.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The fintech company is facing challenges in its loan department.

What happened

Shares of financial technology company SoFi Technologies (SOFI -0.84%) lost 10% of their value in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has been facing a number of challenges this year related to the down economy, and these were reflected in the third-quarter earnings report, which was released on Nov. 1.

So what

SoFi went public exactly two years ago as a one of a handful of fintech stocks that caught investor attention and quickly soared. However, as unprofitable growth stocks fell out of favor in 2022, it's been having a tough year, and its stock is down 70% in 2022.

The company offers a multitude of financial services on its digital app, with the goal of being a one-stop shop that provides an easier, better overall experience for customers to manage their money. Its largest segment until now has been student loans, but it has expanded its services to include banking, investing, and more. 

That has resulted in strong growth. Member accounts topped 4.7 million in the third quarter, a 61% year-over-year increase, with a 69% increase in products, to 7.2 million. Revenue reached $423 million, or a 56% increase over last year.

But investors aren't so enthused despite the strong growth. Net loss more than doubled from $30 million last year to $74 million this year, and the company's deeper foray into banking means it has greater exposure to loan defaults. In the third quarter, SoFi benefited from higher interest rates with an increase in net interest income on loans, and loan volume increased as well.

However, it's suffering from the student loan moratorium, which the government has extended until June 2023. That means what has been SoFi's bread and butter is likely to continue taking a serious hit well into 2023. Student loan volume decreased more than 50% in the third quarter. The housing market is struggling as well because of rising interest rates, which affected SoFi's loan book as well in the third quarter. Home loan volume decreased 73% from last year.

Now what

SoFi acquired Golden Pacific Bancorp in February, giving it a bank charter and allowing it more flexibility in its services and and operations. It also acquired cloud banking platform Technisys this year, which should upgrade its systems and provide an improved customer experience. 

There's a lot to like here, along with huge growth potential as the company upgrades, gains customers, and grows revenue. However, it's dealing with a lot of headaches right now related to the economy, and widening losses as it grows. There's no rush to buy SoFi, but investors should keep it on their watch lists.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

SoFi Technologies Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies
SOFI
$4.70 (-0.84%) $0.04

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person stocks 7
Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?
 GettyImages-1360337314
3 Risks You Should Know Before You Buy SoFi's Stock
 money rain dividend payments receiving cash
Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?
 Person stocks 2
SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache
 credit card woman laptop pay bills online shopping
Why SoFi Stock Was Sliding This Week

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett talking into a microphone
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
retiree reviewing finances
You May Be Shocked By the Average Social Security Benefit in 2023
Market Red 5
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
person holding hundred dollar bills copy
1 ETF That Could Turn $200 Per Month Into Nearly $250,000 With Next to No Effort

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services