Is Opendoor Still the Future of Real Estate?

Here's what a real estate technology expert has to say about it.
It's been a rough year for instant buyers, aka iBuyers, with shares of leading iBuyer Opendoor Technologies(OPEN -8.51%) down by more than 90% so far in 2022 and major players like Zillow(Z -3.52%) (ZG -3.60%) and Redfin(RDFN -4.80%) exiting the space.
So what does the future hold for iBuying? I recently sat down for a chat with Tyler Oklund, founder of real estate analytics platform Datadoor, to discuss the current state of iBuying and where it's heading in the future.
Stock prices are as of Dec. 6, 2022. This video was published on Dec. 7, 2022.
