Is Opendoor Still the Future of Real Estate?

It's been a rough year for instant buyers, aka iBuyers, with shares of leading iBuyer Opendoor Technologies (OPEN -8.51%) down by more than 90% so far in 2022 and major players like Zillow (Z -3.52%) (ZG -3.60%) and Redfin (RDFN -4.80%) exiting the space.

So what does the future hold for iBuying? I recently sat down for a chat with Tyler Oklund, founder of real estate analytics platform Datadoor, to discuss the current state of iBuying and where it's heading in the future.

**Stock prices are as of Dec. 6, 2022. This video was published on Dec. 7, 2022.