Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Opendoor Still the Future of Real Estate?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Dec 8, 2022 at 9:15AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here's what a real estate technology expert has to say about it.

It's been a rough year for instant buyers, aka iBuyers, with shares of leading iBuyer Opendoor Technologies (OPEN -8.51%) down by more than 90% so far in 2022 and major players like Zillow (Z -3.52%) (ZG -3.60%) and Redfin (RDFN -4.80%) exiting the space. 

So what does the future hold for iBuying? I recently sat down for a chat with Tyler Oklund, founder of real estate analytics platform Datadoor, to discuss the current state of iBuying and where it's heading in the future. 

**Stock prices are as of Dec. 6, 2022. This video was published on Dec. 7, 2022. 

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Redfin, Offerpad, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Opendoor Technologies, Redfin, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2022 $17 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Opendoor Technologies Stock Quote
Opendoor Technologies
OPEN
$1.29 (-8.51%) $0.12
Zillow Group Stock Quote
Zillow Group
ZG
$35.05 (-3.60%) $-1.31
Zillow Group Stock Quote
Zillow Group
Z
$35.62 (-3.52%) $-1.30
Redfin Stock Quote
Redfin
RDFN
$4.76 (-4.80%) $0.24

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

for sale sign home buy sell property single family
OpenDoor Just Cut 18% of Its Staff: Is the Company in Trouble?
 price reduction for sale home sign
First Zillow, Now OpenDoor? Is iBuying Doomed?
 House for sale 2022
Could Opendoor and Offerpad Have 10X Potential?
 House sold
Here's Why Opendoor Technologies Is Soaring Today
 House with deck
Will iBuying Transform the Way We Buy and Sell Houses?

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Social Security's Biggest Raise in 41 Years Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise
Buffett16 TMF
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Stock Chart Crash Correction Plunge Bounce Bear Market Bar Trend Invest Crypto Getty
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire End-of-Year Buys
Investor 94
2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services