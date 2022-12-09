These Stocks Have Doubled and Have More Room to Run

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
These stocks are up over 100% from their lows, but they have room to run even higher.
The market is starting to recover, and some stocks have bounced sharply off their lows and still have room to run. Jon Quast joins Travis Hoium to discuss four stocks that are up in the last few months but that we're holding for the long term.
*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 6, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 9, 2022.
Jon Quast has positions in Axon Enterprise and Crocs. Travis Hoium has positions in Axon Enterprise and First Solar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise and Celsius. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs and First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.