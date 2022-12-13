Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Foot Locker Is Down 21% From Its 52-Week High. Time to Buy?

By Jake Lerch – Dec 13, 2022 at 10:00AM

Key Points

  • Global athletic footwear sales are expected to exceed $76 billion by 2025.
  • New CEO Mary Dillon wants to increase Foot Locker's appeal, along with expanding the company's online sales.
  • The company's current price-to-earnings ratio is well below its 10-year average, giving new investors an excellent entry point.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company has a new star CEO and an attractive valuation. Is it time to load up on shares?

Foot Locker (FL 2.98%) has been a mall staple for decades. And like many mall-based retailers, the company has faced its share of challenges over the last few years: the growth of online shopping, the COVID-19 pandemic, and labor shortages, to name just a few.

However, the company has a new CEO, Mary Dillon, who is pledging to turn the company around. Can she do it? Let's take a closer look.

A chart showing an uptrend.

Image source: Getty Images.

Foot Locker will benefit from surging sneaker sales

Foot Locker's core business is selling athletic footwear. And thankfully for the company, sneakers are a big business. After dipping during the pandemic years, athletic footwear sales have bounced back and should grow to nearly $77 billion by 2025.

Chart showing sneaker sales rising to $76 billion by 2026.

Sneakers offer comfort and style. And for true enthusiasts, they're more than just something to put on your feet -- they're a status symbol. Sneakers have a cult following. Sneakerheads are often willing to pay big bucks for the latest releases from their favorite brands. 

Foot Locker is a favorite destination for sneakerheads, as it frequently hosts launch parties for widely anticipated shoe releases. And with over 1,700 U.S. stores, Foot Locker is well positioned to benefit from the overall growth of the sneaker market.

Foot Locker's stock is historically cheap

Foot Locker has been a publicly traded company for more than 30 years. And during that time, it has had its ups and downs. However, right now it looks like a good time to accumulate Foot Locker shares. Here's a 10-year chart showing the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, along with its high, low, and average.

FL PE Ratio Chart

FL PE Ratio data by YCharts

As you can see, Foot Locker is coming off a 10-year low P/E of 3, which it hit back in July. Since then, the stock has recovered but remains well below its 10-year average P/E of 13.3.

Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.48 in 2023. Applying the long-term average of 13.3 implies that Foot Locker should trade just shy of $60. Instead, it's currently at around $38. Earnings are never a given, but the company has beaten earnings estimates in its last four quarters. A few more solid quarters might encourage more investors to jump on board, pushing the stock price back toward its long-term P/E ratio.

Is it time to buy Foot Locker?

I'm a believer in Dillon. She delivered tremendous shareholder returns during her near-decade as CEO of Ulta Beauty

In her first conference call with analysts, she noted that the sneaker industry relies on "passionate enthusiasts," much like the beauty category. I think Dillon is poised to diversify the company's vendors, grow sales to women and kids, and supercharge the company's online store. And that's why I think the company is a buy heading into 2023.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool recommends Foot Locker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Foot Locker Stock Quote
Foot Locker
FL
$38.67 (2.98%) $1.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Sneaker shopping shoe store foot locker
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
 shopping for sneakers nike addidas athletic apparel
Why Foot Locker Stock Popped Today
 money growth saving money investing (1)
3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Investor checking stocks outside in city
3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
 Sneaker shopping shoe store foot locker
Like Bed Bath & Beyond? This Turnaround Stock Is Far More Promising

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stock Chart Quarter Report Financial Metrics Invest Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 86% to 95% That Can Double Your Money in 2023
Oil rig workers talking
3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone
person with serious expression looking out a window
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits
A person at a computer with financial charts on a desk overlaid by an upward pointing arrow.
This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services