QuantumScape and SolidPower Stocks Down More Than 70%: What Investors Should Know Now

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro – Dec 13, 2022 at 5:23AM

These two next-gen battery start-ups are burning cash, and are still years away from having a commercial product.

Solid Power (SLDP -5.71%) and QuantumScape (QS -0.98%) went public to raise the money to advance solid state battery technology. Yet over the past year, investor exuberance (and patience) has evaporated, and their stocks have crashed. Hard. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks the two companies down, and explains why there's potential, but a lot of risk at this stage from the two cash-burning start-ups. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 6 2022. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in QuantumScape and Solid Power. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

