QuantumScape and SolidPower Stocks Down More Than 70%: What Investors Should Know Now

Solid Power (SLDP -5.71%) and QuantumScape (QS -0.98%) went public to raise the money to advance solid state battery technology. Yet over the past year, investor exuberance (and patience) has evaporated, and their stocks have crashed. Hard. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks the two companies down, and explains why there's potential, but a lot of risk at this stage from the two cash-burning start-ups.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 6 2022. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2022.