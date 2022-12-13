Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Lucid Group Stock Surged This Morning

By Neha Chamaria – Dec 13, 2022 at 11:30AM

Key Points

  • Lucid Group has tied up with one of the largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers for a multiyear supply.
  • Panasonic's batteries will power Lucid's 2023 Air models and its upcoming luxury SUV, Gravity.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The electric vehicle maker has struck a material deal to meet its growth targets.

What happened

After a shaky start to the week, Lucid Group (LCID -2.11%) stock surged this morning after the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer announced a deal that could play an important role in the its growth plans. With the announcement coming on a day of exuberance for the stock market overall on easing inflation, investors bid Lucid stock up as high as 8.2% as of 9:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

So what

Investors in Lucid got a rude shock in mid-2022 when the EV maker halved its expected production outlook for the full year and said it would be able to produce only 25,000 vehicles because of "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges." Although the company didn't put out too many details, EV makers across the globe have struggled with supply constraints this year, particularly a shortage of batteries and key parts.

Today, Lucid announced a deal with Panasonic Energy to source lithium-ion batteries for Lucid Air models and its upcoming luxury electric SUV, Gravity.

Japan-based Panasonic is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers, and it's a multiyear deal that Lucid believes will help it meet the growing demand for batteries as it ramps up production of its Lucid Air lineup in 2023 and starts producing Gravity SUV in 2024. For Panasonic, the deal is part of its plans to expand outside of Japan and start battery manufacturing in the U.S. at its recently announced plant in Kansas.

Now what

Lucid has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, including an unexpected drop in reservations in its third quarter, suggesting order cancellations. With it also reportedly doling out big incentives and discounts to prevent further cancellations, EV leader Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, even forewarned that Lucid will not survive for long.

Given the backdrop, it's vital for the young EV maker to regain customers' faith, especially as it prepares to start taking reservations for Gravity SUV in early 2023. While that again depends a great deal on how fast Lucid can boost production and deliveries, its deal with Panasonic should at least reassure investors about its efforts to navigate supply chain challenges and secure key component supplies for the long term.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group Stock Quote
Lucid Group
LCID
$8.11 (-2.11%) $0.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Lucid_Air_in_showroom
Why Lucid Shares Sank Again Today
 A confused person looking at his phone with computer screens displaying stock price charts in the background.
Why Lucid Stock Crashed Today
 Lucid Air Pure front
Why Is Lucid Stock Plunging Since November?
 Lucid_Motors_Lucid_Air
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
 Lucid_Motors_Air_EV_electric_car_source_Lucid (1)
Will Lucid Stock Hit $20 a Share in 2023?

Our Most Popular Articles

Cybertruck 5
2 Major Catalysts for Tesla Stock Next Year
COVID - scientist, vaccine
Why Moderna Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Bear Market Stock Chart Quarter Report Financial Metrics Invest Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 86% to 95% That Can Double Your Money in 2023
person with serious expression looking out a window
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services