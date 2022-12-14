Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Where Will Beyond Meat Stock Be in 1 Year?

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos – Dec 14, 2022 at 10:23AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The plant-based meat company's business is struggling today.

Investors have had their fill of Beyond Meat (BYND 1.24%) stock. The plant-based protein specialist has fallen out of Wall Street's good graces, mainly due to its plunging sales volumes. Shareholders are right to question the fundamental growth thesis, which relies on the premise that consumers' appetites for alternative meat products will keep growing.

Instead, demand for these products is plunging. That's partly due to temporary factors like inflation and slowing consumer spending. But Beyond Meat has some other big challenges to navigate over the next several quarters. With that big picture in mind, let's consider where this business -- as well as the stock -- might be by late 2023.

The two big problems

Beyond Meat's last few quarterly reports clearly don't describe a healthy business. Sales cratered by 23% in its fiscal third quarter (which ended Oct. 1) even as the company slashed prices on many of its products.

If you believe the management team, though, the slump was mostly driven by the record inflation that has hit grocery store aisles, not by a loss of interest in plant-based protein foods. There is "a well-established history of consumers trading down among proteins during difficult economic times," CEO Ethan Brown said in a recent call with Wall Street analysts.

On top of that pressure, Beyond Meat is also dealing with a flood of new competition in the space. It is starting to lose market share as plant-based meat options proliferate, including store brands from grocery chains like Kroger. And more companies chasing after fewer customers is a recipe for plunging margins.

The path forward

The prescription for both of these challenges is the same: slash costs. Beyond Meat needs to ensure that it will be one of the main companies left standing after the ongoing shakeout. It also must quickly get to the point where it can operate profitably at a lower sales volume.

BYND Operating Margin (TTM) Chart

BYND Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts.

It is far from that level today. Last quarter, it delivered a net loss of $102 million, which amounted to a brutal 123% of sales. Sure, that figure includes some one-time charges. But Beyond Meat is also unprofitable on a gross profit basis. Its gross margin was negative 18% in the third quarter.

Send this burger back

Investors might be happy to wait out the next few quarters as Beyond Meat progresses back toward profitability by slashing costs and reducing its production and inventory levels to match up better with demand.

But the food company also holds significant debt, complicating its turnaround efforts. As a result, Beyond Meat might still be dealing with major growth and earnings challenges by this time in late 2023.

That's why investors should keep this stock on their watch lists right now, but out of their portfolios. It is possible that the company will be highly profitable after its cost-cutting program and after some of its rivals are shaken out of the industry. But there's no evidence of that in the business yet. In fact, operating trends are on track to worsen over the short term.

Consumers' appetite for plant-based proteins might bounce right back once inflation eases. But it isn't clear how well Beyond Meat will be able to capitalize on that shift. That's why the stock could have another tough year in 2023.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Beyond Meat Stock Quote
Beyond Meat
BYND
$14.70 (1.24%) $0.18
Kroger Stock Quote
Kroger
KR
$45.06 (-0.86%) $0.39

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-612737000
3 Reasons to Sell Beyond Meat Stock
 burger yuck cringe beyond meat getty
Why Beyond Meat Stock Is Falling Today
 A couple making financial decisions with the help of a laptop and calculator.
3 Reasons to Avoid Beyond Meat Stock
 GettyImages-104271845
Why Investors Are Running Out of Hope for Beyond Meat Stock
 bite burger
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Beyond Meat Stock?

Our Most Popular Articles

EV battery getty lithium-ion-battery-pack
Wall Street Is Giving Up on QuantumScape Stock: Should You Sell?
person with serious expression looking out a window
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefits
bull bear on seesaw
A Bull Market is Coming: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You'd Owned When it Does
bull and bear facing each other
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's How the Smartest Investors Are Preparing

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services