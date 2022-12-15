Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Roku Stock Was Falling Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Dec 15, 2022 at 3:17PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

One analyst is lowering estimates on the streaming platform.

What happened

Shares of Roku (ROKU -7.01%) were pulling back today as the stock reacted to the broad sell-off in the market due to interest rate hikes and a weak retail sales report. And one analyst issued a bearish note on Roku as well.

As a result, the stock was down 7.3% as of 2:34 p.m. ET on Thursday, while the S&P 500 was down 2.6%.

So what

In a note this morning, Cleveland Research said channel checks on the streaming platform show that the company is seeing pressure in the fourth quarter, and it expects results to come in slightly below consensus. The research firm also lowered estimates for 2023 to below consensus and sees the streaming stock underperforming its peer group. Cleveland maintained a neutral rating on the stock.  

The comments are the latest negative data point for Roku stock, which has plunged sharply this year as growth has slowed and losses have mounted after the company stepped up investments in the business during the pandemic boom.

In fact, management guided for negative revenue growth in the fourth quarter as advertisers have pulled back on spending, and the consensus for the current quarter calls for revenue to decline by 6.4%.

Also today, a report came out showing that Netflix's ad tier is off to a slow start, which could present residual headwinds to Roku, and the company is still negotiating with Disney to put the Disney+ ad tier on its platform.  

Meanwhile, interest rate hikes today and yesterday from the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and the European Central Bank show that central banks are still tightening monetary policy in order to slow down economic growth and bring down inflation.

Now what

Roku is still the leading streaming platform in the U.S. and a major player in international markets. Despite the current challenges, the company appears to have a bright future since there's still a lot of growth left in connected TV, especially with Netflix and Disney+ just launching their ad tiers. 

Still, with macroeconomic headwinds continuing to build, things might get worse for Roku before they get better.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$46.96 (-7.01%) $-3.54
Netflix Stock Quote
Netflix
NFLX
$290.22 (-8.69%) $-27.61
Walt Disney Stock Quote
Walt Disney
DIS
$90.79 (-3.57%) $-3.36

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A bull and bear above a person looking at a laptop.
Roku Stock: Bull vs. Bear
 GettyImages-1178343675
Roku and Disney Have More to Lose Than They Think
 Worried investor
Is Roku a Safe Stock?
 remote pointing at streaming tv
Why Roku Stock Was Down This Week
 Man watching TV, remote control in hand
Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1170740969
Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today
Buffett17 TMF
1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 62% to Buy Right Now
bull silhouette
These 3 Stocks Are Set to Soar In the Next Bull Market
2023 stocks
Why Is the Stock Market Down Today and Where Is It Headed in 2023?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services