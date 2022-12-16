2 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett's track record as a stock picker and long-term investor has few peers, and the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -2.26%) (BRK.B -2.39%) portfolio is a great place to look for stock ideas. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why they like Kroger (KR -2.84%) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -2.46%), and why they are worth buying now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 12, 2022.