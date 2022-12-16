Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy Right Now

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Dec 16, 2022 at 5:03AM

A giant in the supermarket business and one of the world's most important semiconductor companies.

Warren Buffett's track record as a stock picker and long-term investor has few peers, and the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -2.26%) (BRK.B -2.39%) portfolio is a great place to look for stock ideas. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why they like Kroger (KR -2.84%) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -2.46%), and why they are worth buying now. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 12, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Kroger. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

