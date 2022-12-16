Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

These 2 Stocks Didn't Tell Investors What They Wanted to Hear

By Dan Caplinger – Dec 16, 2022 at 6:32PM

Key Points

  • The major stock indexes lost ground Friday on fears of economic weakness ahead.
  • Accenture posted strong quarterly financial results, but management's guidance wasn't everything investors were hoping for.
  • Ford boosted the price of its F-150 Lightning for the third time this year, making some question the electric pickup truck's affordability.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Markets fell again on Friday.

The stock market had a tough week as Friday's declines added to those from the prior couple of days. Worries about a potential recession remained foremost in investors' minds, and all three of the major U.S. indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI -0.85%), S&P 500 (^GSPC -1.11%), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.97%) -- ended the session down by about 1%.

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

(0.85%)

(282)

S&P 500

(1.11%)

(43)

Nasdaq

(0.97%)

(105)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Accenture (ACN -5.92%) and Ford Motor Company (F -6.98%) were not the only stocks to lose ground on Friday, but each of them had a story to tell that their shareholders didn't seem to want to hear. Below, you'll learn more about the consulting giant and the global automaker, and why they were making headlines as the week drew to a close on Wall Street.

Accenture could see a slowdown

Shares of Accenture fell by 6% on Friday. The consulting company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were generally upbeat, but shareholders weren't pleased with the company's outlook for the near future.

In the quarter, which ended Nov. 30, Accenture had solid growth in key metrics. Revenue rose 5% year over year to $15.7 billion, despite 10 percentage points of headwinds attributable to the strong U.S. dollar. Sales were particularly strong in its health & public service and resources industry groups, while its growth rates in financial services and in communications, media & technology were more muted. Its operating margin expanded from year-ago levels, and earnings of $3.08 per share were 11% higher than in the prior-year period.

The problem, though, is that foreign currency weakness is likely to sap most of Accenture's growth throughout fiscal 2023. For the fiscal second quarter, expected growth of 6% to 10% will get hit by a 5-percentage-point impact from the stronger dollar. Full-year growth of 8% to 11% in local currency terms can also expect to see a reduction of 5 percentage points when reported in U.S. dollars.

Even management's boost to its full-year earnings guidance and a 15% quarterly dividend hike to $1.12 per share weren't enough to reassure investors about Accenture's long-term prospects. That reflects just how much fear there is about corporate earnings heading into 2023.

Ford flexes its pricing power muscles again

Meanwhile, shares of Ford Motor closed Friday's trading session down by 7%. The automaker took advantage of its popular brand and high demand for electric vehicles, but investors don't seem happy with the strategy that it's following.

Ford announced an increase in the price of its new full-size F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Various reports seemed to be looking at slightly different models of the EV pickup and pointed to different tools for determining pricing, but several pointed to an increase of more than $4,000 to nearly $56,000 for the cheapest available model.

The automaker tried to justify the move based on the higher costs of its materials. Yet this was the third price boost this year for the F-150 Lightning, and it comes at a time when the outlook for the consumer economy is increasingly worrisome. Shareholders seem concerned that with consumers already having trouble finding cash for discretionary purchases and with financing costs rising along with interest rates, Ford is risking the loss of many potential sales to buyers who will now be unable to afford the vehicles.

Demand for electric vehicles has been strong, but with prices rising, buyers will inevitably reach a breaking point. Unfortunately, we might have to wait until Ford's next quarterly results come out before we know if its actions have been counterproductive.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $290 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2025 $310 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Accenture Plc Stock Quote
Accenture Plc
ACN
$264.48 (-5.92%) $-16.64
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$32,920.46 (-0.85%) $-281.76
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,852.36 (-1.11%) $-43.39
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$10,705.41 (-0.97%) $-105.11
Ford Motor Stock Quote
Ford Motor
F
$12.12 (-6.98%) $0.91

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Tech GettyImages-1304167727
Thursday's Premarket Movers Tell a Tale of 2 Economies
 Longview3
Why Citigroup, Accenture, and Windstream Corporation Are Today’s 3 Worst Stocks
 Longview3
Stock Market Today: Why lululemon and Accenture are on the Move
 Yanacocha Mine
The 5 Fastest-Growing Countries in the World
Today’s 3 Worst Stocks

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull market 3
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% and 77% to Buy Before 2023
Amazon Delivery Service Partner
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 50% to Buy Before 2023
Buffett17 TMF
1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 62% to Buy Right Now
F-150 Lightning leaving Rouge Electric Vehicle Center_19
Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services