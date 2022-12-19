Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

EU Casts Antitrust Shadow Over Meta

By The Daily Upside – Dec 19, 2022 at 9:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Presumably, antitrust regulators are nowhere to be found in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse, but until that transition is complete, he'll just have...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Presumably, antitrust regulators are nowhere to be found in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse, but until that transition is complete, he'll just have to deal with them poking into existing parts of his business.

The EU said Monday it believes Facebook Marketplace, Meta's classified ads service, violates antitrust laws. If an investigation determines Meta is guilty, it could be hit with a fine equal to up to 10% of its global annual turnover -- which for its 2021 takings would have equaled almost $12 billion.

This Little Piggybank Went To Market...

The EU has been on the warpath against US Big Tech companies for five years, and antitrust hawk Margrethe Vestager has doled out some hefty fines. Earlier this year Vestager scored a victory over Google. She slapped it with a $3.3 billion fine for illegally favoring its own shopping service in 2017 – Google's appeal was dismissed in November. Since 2017 she's launched investigations into Apple, Amazon, and now Meta.

Facebook marketplace launched in 2016 and is largely analogous to websites like Craigslist where people sell off unwanted items they want out of their homes. The EU believes the fact that Marketplace is nestled inside Facebook gives it an unfair competitive advantage:

  • The EU said Facebook users have access to Marketplace users "whether they want it or not" and this gives the service a "substantial distribution advantage that competitors cannot match."
  • It also believes Meta actively disadvantages rival classified ad services when they advertise on its platform, saying Facebook uses data from those rivals' ads to feed Marketplace.

A bird in the hand: While EU antitrust action looms over Meta, its much smaller cousin Twitter is apparently too small to worry about. CEO Elon Musk got regulatory hackles up this weekend after briefly banning links to other social media sites, but a London law professor and former EU economist told Bloomberg Twitter is likely too small to qualify for Europe's sanctions designed to clip Big Tech's wings. "The practice is exclusionary, which is a violation of antitrust law, but only if you are a dominant company," Prof. Tommaso Valletti told Bloomberg. A welcome reminder that the whole world does not revolve around Twitter.

None

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Adult Toy Buyers Keep the Market Alive
 featured-daily-upside-image
Big Box Stores are Fueling a Commercial Real Estate Revival
 featured-daily-upside-image
America's Primate Shortage Hinders Medical Research
 featured-daily-upside-image
Brussels Plans New Carbon Border Tax Just as Coal Use Hits Record Levels
 featured-daily-upside-image
Universities Find Themselves Flat-Footed Against New AI

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull market 2
A New Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's and Peter Lynch's Investing Advice
A person looking at a stock chart.
Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500
1 glowing red arrow trending down on a stock chart.
Why Amazon.com Stock Is Still Falling
A couple lying on the floor entering credit card info into a laptop
Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services