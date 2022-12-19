Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is Tesla's 55% Stock Price Crash in 2022 Justified?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Dec 19, 2022 at 12:15PM

Some investors are arguing that Tesla's stock price decrease is an overreaction.

Tesla's (TSLA -2.28%) stock price is down big in 2022 as the electric car company faces rising competition. Is this stock price crash an overreaction by investors?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 16, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 19, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

