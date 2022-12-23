Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Biogen

By Adria Cimino – Dec 23, 2022 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • Biogen’s heading for an important moment. Partner Eisai soon will submit the companies’ new Alzheimer’s treatment candidate to regulators.
  • Success could equal major growth for Biogen revenue.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Biogen beat the bear market this year.

Biogen (BIIB -2.18%) is one of the biotech-industry's giants and success stories. At its peak in 2015, the company's market value topped $100 billion. And its annual revenue reached more than $14 billion at its highest, thanks to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drugs.

But Biogen's portfolio is aging -- and that means generic competition has started to weigh on the revenue of its biggest products. At the same time, the company is pushing new candidates through the pipeline to drive future growth.

Good news about one of those drug candidates has driven the shares higher this year. Biogen stock has climbed 17%. Can it continue? Let's check out one green flag and one red flag.

Green flag: The potential of lecanemab

Biogen's 2022 share gains don't reflect its first months of the year. The company gave up on its controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. The medical community wasn't convinced of Aduhelm's safety and efficacy, and Medicare refused to reimburse for its use.

But Biogen may still score a win in Alzheimer's treatment. The candidate it's developing with partner Eisai recently met its primary endpoint and all major secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial. Lecanemab is meant to treat mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease.

The companies said lecanemab delivered "highly statistically significant results." The candidate reduced clinical decline in patients, compared to those taking a placebo over a period of 18 months.

Eisai now aims to apply for approval in the U.S. by the end of March. If all goes well, Biogen could have another Alzheimer's product -- and one with solid efficacy and safety data -- on the market in the not-too-distant future.

Analysts have forecast as much as $14 billion in annual revenue for lecanemab. Biogen shares profits 50-50 with Eisai. Even shared, this kind of revenue is huge for Biogen. Last year, the company reported total revenue of about $10 billion.

Red flag: Declining portfolio revenues

Lecanemab news has been great so far, but Biogen is depending on that one potential product right now. That's because, as mentioned above, its biggest revenue drivers are facing generic competition. Without lecanemab, Biogen's near-term revenue drivers seem very limited.

In the most recent earnings period, Biogen said it expects continued erosion of sales of both multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera and immunology drug Rituxan.

In the case of Tecfidera, Biogen commercialized a new drug a few years ago that was meant to take over from its big blockbuster. But so far, the drug -- Vumerity -- hasn't shown it can compensate for lost Tecfidera sales.

For example, in the most recent quarter, Vumerity sales totaled about $137 million. And last year, Vumerity's full-year sales of about $410 million were far from blockbuster territory.

Of course, Biogen has nearly 30 candidates in the pipeline, with a specialty in neuroscience. Many candidates are in late-stage development, too, which is great news. But until one or more make it through to commercialization, Biogen faces a future of declining sales.

What does this mean for investors?

Today, Biogen's current portfolio of products isn't set to drive future growth. But the pipeline looks promising -- and lecanemab could be a game changer for Alzheimer's patients and Biogen.

Should you invest in Biogen today? It depends on your comfort with risk. Biogen has reached a critical point with the upcoming lecanemab regulatory submission. A lot is riding on the approval and successful launch of the potential product, and any difficulty could weigh on the shares. The most cautious investors may want to wait before buying Biogen right now.

But if you're comfortable with a bit of risk, today could be a great time to bet on this biotech giant. Biogen may be on its way to a whole new era of growth, and that could lead to share gains over time.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Biogen Stock Quote
Biogen
BIIB
$280.61 (-2.18%) $-6.25
Eisai Stock Quote
Eisai
ESALY
$66.78 (-1.91%) $-1.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1079127056
Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock
 Doctor meeting a salesperson.
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Biogen
 team of scientists work in lab
Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?
 smart-investor-having-a-good-day-getty
2 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Could Climb Higher
 Doctor and patient talking.
3 Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Our Most Popular Articles

Person playing a mobile game on their phone in a dimly lit room
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stunning Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Woman in IT data center
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 34% to 45% in 2023, According to Wall Street
Warren Buffett - TMF
Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Alphabet (Google) Stock Hand Over Fist?
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services