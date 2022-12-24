Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Could Marvell Stock Be Like Investing in Broadcom 10 Years Ago?

By Jose Najarro and Nicholas Rossolillo – Dec 24, 2022 at 6:30AM

These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss this growth chip stock.

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Marvell Technology (MRVL 0.32%), an overview of the business, its recent earnings report, and future growth opportunities. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022.

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

