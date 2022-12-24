Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Tesla Is a Top Semiconductor Stock and Not Just Another Automaker

By Jose Najarro and Nicholas Rossolillo – Dec 24, 2022 at 7:00AM

These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss the semiconductor solution Tesla provides.

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Tesla (TSLA -1.75%), an overview of the various semiconductors it has designed, and why some investors might see this automaker as a semiconductor company. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022.

