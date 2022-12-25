Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Should Qualcomm Investors Worry About Samsung Designing Its Own Smartphone Chips?

By Jose Najarro – Dec 25, 2022 at 9:00AM

Two semiconductor investors discuss one of the top mobile chip providers.

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss reports that Samsung might start building new mobile chips under its phone business and why that might not be completely bad news for Qualcomm (QCOM 0.14%) investors. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Qualcomm. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

