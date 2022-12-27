Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Best Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023: AT&T Stock vs. Verizon Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Dec 27, 2022 at 7:01AM

Investing in dividend stocks could be a lucrative form of wealth creation.

AT&T (T 0.22%) and Verizon (VZ 0.26%) each pay an attractive dividend yield, but which is the better dividend stock to buy? This video will answer that question.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 22, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 24, 2022.

