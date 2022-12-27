Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Down 86% in 2022, Is Fubo Stock a Buy for 2023?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Dec 27, 2022 at 8:22AM

FuboTV is growing the top line but generating massive losses on the bottom line.

FuboTV (FUBO -3.61%) has a powerful tailwind fueling revenue growth, but the company cannot seem to make progress on profitability. In this video, I will examine whether fuboTV stock is a buy for 2023.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 24, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 26, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

