Better Dividend Stock for 2023? Intel Stock vs. Pepsi Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Dec 29, 2022 at 8:00AM

Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to start a new year.

Intel (INTC -1.54%) and Pepsi (PEP -0.72%) might operate in different industries, but each pays a healthy dividend yield. This video will compare the two and determine the better dividend stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 26, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 28, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

