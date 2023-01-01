Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

2 Sensational Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

By Kody Kester – Jan 1, 2023 at 2:00PM

Key Points

  • Floor & Decor and RH have a history of outperforming the market.
  • The two companies have plenty of room for future growth.
  • Both stocks appear to be cheaply valued heading into the new year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two consumer discretionary stocks.

The ultimate goal of investing is to make money. This allows you to better your future, the future of your family, and possibly even that of the world at large. And the best way to become a successful investor is to pick out a few all-time great investors and emulate their investing habits and behaviors.

Value investors need look no further for a role model than Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO. Alongside his business partner, Charlie Munger, Buffett has built Berkshire Hathaway into the largest holding company in the world.

This is why it's worthwhile to consider the company's dozens of stock holdings for your portfolio. Here are two quality stocks with the potential for double-digit upside in 2023 alone to think about buying and holding for the long haul. 

Berkshire Hathaway chief executive officer, Warren Buffett.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Floor & Decor: A specialized player in a huge industry

Since its founding in 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, Floor & Decor (FND -1.92%) has grown into a $7 billion (by market capitalization) home improvement retailer in a niche market. How did the company achieve this laudable feat in such a short time?

The company's large, warehouse-format stores differentiate it from Home Depot and Lowe's. By focusing exclusively on hard-surface flooring, it can stock roughly 4,100 products in its stores, which is an unmatched product offering. It also sources its products right from manufacturers for greater cost savings.

Thanks to these differentiating factors, $10,000 invested in Floor & Decor when it went public in April 2017 would be nearly $24,000 now. Investing the same amount in the S&P 500 index would have returned just $18,000 in the same time with dividends reinvested. And with just 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios through the U.S., the company has plenty of room for additional growth.

That is how analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor's earnings will compound at 19.4% annually over the next five years. For context, this is almost triple the home improvement retail industry average of 6.6%. 

With such a promising forecast, it's easy to understand why Berkshire Hathaway owns a 4.5% stake in the retailer worth approximately $340 million. And trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.1, the stock isn't much more expensive than the home improvement retail industry average forward P/E of 17.5.

This is why analysts have a 12-month share price target of $89 for Floor & Decor, approximately 25% upside from the current $71 share price.

2. RH: A lucrative business strategy

RH's (RH -0.43%) $6 billion market cap positions it as a leading luxury home furnisher. The company's size and scale attract the best and brightest designers and artisans to its brand, which sets it apart from the competition. This allows RH to appeal to wealthier potential customers, those unlikely to be hit hard by economic downturns.

And the company's luxury products also result in luxury margins. RH's 24% operating margin is much higher than the industry average of 16%.

Thanks to the company's competitive advantages, it has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 index over the last 10 years. A $10,000 investment in RH would have blossomed into $84,000, while the S&P 500 index would have turned that same amount into $33,000 over that time with dividends reinvested.

With plans in place to expand its design galleries to every major market throughout the world, RH could have loads of growth left in its future. This should power its potential for more market-beating total returns, which explains why Berkshire Hathaway owns a 10% stake (worth $632 million) in the company.

RH's forward P/E ratio of 14.8 is also within reason, considering that the specialty retail industry's average multiple is 15.3. This is why analysts have a 12-month price target of $304 for RH, which would work out to a 14% gain from the current $267 share price.

Kody Kester has positions in Home Depot and Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and RH and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Floor & Decor Stock Quote
Floor & Decor
FND
$69.63 (-1.92%) $-1.36
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.A
$468,710.96 (-0.00%) $-14.05
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.B
$308.90 (-0.05%) $0.16
Home Depot Stock Quote
Home Depot
HD
$315.86 (-1.42%) $-4.55
Lowe's Companies Stock Quote
Lowe's Companies
LOW
$199.24 (-1.49%) $-3.02
RH Stock Quote
RH
RH
$267.19 (-0.43%) $-1.16

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Tracking market at home
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
 investor smiles largely with hand on head while looking at computer
3 Stocks I Might Buy Before 2023
 $100 bills
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
 two business people collaborate in an office with the mountains of Rio de Janeiro in the background
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
 buying furniture online while moving
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Man Counting Cash Money Bills Social Security Retire Invest Inflation COLA Getty
6 Social Security Changes That Take Effect Today
Warren Buffett (TMF photo)
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks as 2023 Begins
GettyImages-1366255168
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
Couple wearing wool socks watching television in the winter
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Supercharged Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services