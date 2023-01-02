Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Verizon is attractive to passive income investors looking for a healthy dividend yield.
Verizon's (VZ 0.36%) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 30, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023.
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.