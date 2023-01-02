Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 2, 2023 at 8:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Verizon is attractive to passive income investors looking for a healthy dividend yield.

Verizon's (VZ 0.36%) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 30, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Verizon Communications Stock Quote
Verizon Communications
VZ
$39.40 (0.36%) $0.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Talk to us (58)
3 Things About Verizon Stock That Smart Investors Know
 person using phone with laptop next to them
Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?
 Cell phone or mobile service tower in forested area of West Virginia Getty
Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today
 best dividend stock to buy
My Best Dividend Stock to Buy in December
 Talk to us (20)
Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett6 TMF
Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test
Warren Buffett (TMF photo)
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks as 2023 Begins
Senior Man Counting Cash Money Bills Social Security Retire Invest Inflation COLA Getty
6 Social Security Changes That Take Effect Today
Man looking at declining share price chart on tablet and pounding fist on table -- stock loss bear market crash correction
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 92% and 97% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services