Cut in Half in 2022: Which Is the Best Stock to Buy for 2023, Intel Stock or Nvidia Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Consumers have curtailed their electronics purchases, hurting Intel and Nvidia stocks.
The headwinds that plagued Intel(INTC 1.14%) and Nvidia(NVDA -2.05%) are likely to persist into 2023. However, the year's second half could be better.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 1, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 3, 2023.
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.