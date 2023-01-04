Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Cut in Half in 2022: Which Is the Best Stock to Buy for 2023, Intel Stock or Nvidia Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 4, 2023 at 9:25AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Consumers have curtailed their electronics purchases, hurting Intel and Nvidia stocks.

The headwinds that plagued Intel (INTC 1.14%) and Nvidia (NVDA -2.05%) are likely to persist into 2023. However, the year's second half could be better.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 1, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 3, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Intel Stock Quote
Intel
INTC
$26.73 (1.14%) $0.30
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$143.15 (-2.05%) $-2.99

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

latex glove computer chip
Intel Follows Through on CPU Price Increase
 Jose Najarro - 2023-01-03T163345.874
Intel Unveils New Processors: Is It a Game-Changer for Intel Stock?
 GettyImages-1319077284
With Its Stock Near a 52-Week Low, Is Intel a Buy?
 Talk to us (83)
Down 49% in 2022, Is Intel an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?
 Happy businessman and flying dollar banknotes dividend returns
2 High-Yield Dividend Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

Our Most Popular Articles

Older woman at grave crying GettyImages-1127323022
Do You Need to Contact Social Security When a Spouse Dies?
A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
You Could've Become a Multimillionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in These 2 Stocks
Stock Market Ticker Symbol Digital Quote Board NYSE SP 500 Nasdaq Getty
5 Dow Stocks That Make for No-Brainer Buys in 2023
Stock chart down - person covering face
The S&P 500 Just Did Something It's Only Done 7 Times Ever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services