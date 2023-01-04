Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Here's the Marijuana Stock I Plan to Buy in 2023

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Jan 4, 2023 at 6:18AM

Key Points

  • Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in commercial properties related to the cannabis industry.
  • After being one of the best performers in the real estate sector, the stock has been beaten down in the market decline.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This infrastructure play on the cannabis industry has been beaten down but looks very attractive right now.

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs (pronounced "reets"), aren't known for being the most exciting investments, but Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR -3.08%) is a big exception. This REIT specializes in commercial properties occupied by state-licensed operators of legal marijuana facilities.

After terrible stock performance in 2022, this solid business is looking like a bargain as we head into 2023, and not just for growth investors. Here's a bit about Innovative Industrial Properties and why I plan to add this high-dividend stock to my portfolio in 2023.

Innovative Industrial Properties, in a nutshell

Innovative Industrial Properties serves a unique niche by providing real estate capital to the legal cannabis industry. As of September 2022, the company owned 111 properties in 19 states, most of which are industrial in nature (such as production facilities).

It's certainly an interesting opportunity. Legalized cannabis sales are expected to nearly double over the five-year period though 2026 to $52 billion annually. Because their products are still illegal on the federal level, it can be very difficult for operators to fund their real estate needs through a bank or other traditional means.

Despite the exciting, high-growth nature of its target market, Innovative Industrial Properties is built for stability. Its tenants sign triple net leases with initial terms of 15 to 20 years, with annual rent increases built in. To illustrate the stability, Innovative Industrial Properties' rent collection rate has never fallen below 97%, even during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

A beaten-down stock but a great business

Even though the real estate sector hasn't exactly been a good performer in the market downturn, REITs have generally been spared from the violent swings we've seen in many growth stocks.

That's not the case with Innovative Industrial Properties. It traded like a growth company during the 2020-2021 speculative boom, along with many other marijuana stocks, rising by 300% from the start of 2020 through the stock's late-2021 peak.

Since that point, the stock has completely reversed course, giving back nearly all of its 2020 and 2021 gains. With the stock 65% below the highs, Innovative Industrial Properties pays an attractive 7.3% dividend yield and trades for just 13.4 times funds from operations (FFO, or the REIT version of earnings). Although its payout ratio is on the high end for a REIT, the dividend is covered by the company's FFO.

The company remains highly profitable and has grown significantly since the last time it traded for a sub-$100 share price. The company's property count has increased by more than 70% since the beginning of 2020, and this could be just the starting point. Plus, the portfolio is 100% leased.

What's more, Innovative Industrial Properties has a rock-solid balance sheet with extremely low debt for a real estate investment trust. Its interest expense is extremely low, and the little debt it does have is at a fixed rate.

A solid all-around play on cannabis infrastructure

Innovative Industrial Properties is an excellent (and discounted) play on the long-term growth of the legalized marijuana industry, without the excessive risk that comes with most so-called marijuana stocks. This is a well-run, profitable business that could be a fantastic combination of growth and income, setting up patient long-term investors for market-beating total returns.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Quote
Innovative Industrial Properties
IIPR
$98.23 (-3.08%) $-3.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A businessperson prepares a report
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
 pensive wall street man coffee walk
Innovative Industrial Properties Is Up 20% This Month. Was Wall Street Wrong?
 marijuana cannabis farmer on call business
Better Buy: Innovative Industrial Properties or AFC Gamma?
 marijuana plants CBD hemp farming
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Innovative Industrial Properties?
 GettyImages-1329231023
Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Ticker Symbol Digital Quote Board NYSE SP 500 Nasdaq Getty
5 Dow Stocks That Make for No-Brainer Buys in 2023
A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
You Could've Become a Multimillionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in These 2 Stocks
Stock chart down - person covering face
The S&P 500 Just Did Something It's Only Done 7 Times Ever
GettyImages-869647868
Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services