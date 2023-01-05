1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

The last decade has been a challenging one for AT&T (T 2.13%) shareholders. While the stock managed to deliver total returns of roughly 49% over the last 10 years after accounting for dividend payments, its share price is down approximately 29% across the stretch, and its total return has lagged far behind that of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

But while the telecom stock has struggled for much of recent memory, shares actually present appealing value and an attractive returned income component at current prices, and the stock could be due for a comeback in an otherwise challenging and uncertain market. Read on to see why AT&T stands out as a great buy-and-hold stock for dividend-seeking investors in 2023.

AT&T is turning things around

AT&T's struggles in recent years have been well documented. The company overpaid with its acquisition of DirecTV, and then went on to purchase Time Warner in an $85 billion acquisition that wound up being undone through the spinoff that would form Warner Bros. Discovery just a few short years later.

The company's big push to build out a media component to support its core communications services wound up backfiring and setting the company on a strategic path that proved to be an unsuccessful diversion. These moves destroyed billions in shareholder value, and now AT&T is back to focusing on being a much more stripped-down, pure-play operator in the telecommunications space.

But despite the big setbacks, AT&T stock looks attractively valued at current prices, and it stands out as a top dividend stock to buy in 2023 and hold for the long haul.

While a 4.5% sales decline for the business-wireline segment and the spinoff of its U.S. video businesses led overall revenue from the company's continuing operations to fall 4.1% to $30 billion in the third quarter, AT&T still served up $3.8 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the period. Between its core broadband and wireless services segments, the company's business is in solid shape.

In the third quarter the telecom added 338,000 net new AT&T Fiber customers, the second-best period of subscriber additions on record and the 11th straight quarter with more than 200,000 net new customers added. Revenue for the AT&T Fiber business grew more than 30% year over year in the quarter and helped push total revenue for the broadband segment up 6.1% compared to the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, wireless services revenue increased 5.6% year over year in Q3, the company's strongest quarterly growth in the category in more than a decade.

AT&T is making progress with the expansion of its high-performance internet and wireless offerings. The company has recorded nearly a million net new fiber-internet additions across its first three quarters of the last fiscal year, and it notched an industry-leading 2.2 million net new subscribers for its postpaid wireless service across the period.

Attractive valuation and a substantial, sustainable dividend

At today's prices, AT&T trades at roughly 7.3 times expected forward earnings. The company also pays a dividend yielding roughly 5.9%. True enough, the company had to implement a dramatic payout cut following the spinoff of the Warner businesses, but the dividend looks sustainable at current levels and offers a substantial yield.

While the company has roughly $131.1 billion in net debt, its core business is still serving up strong cash generation and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future. With the company on track to have generated roughly $14 billion in FCF in its recently completed fiscal year and on track to pay out $8 billion in dividends, AT&T has a roughly 57% payout ratio that looks reasonable even in the context of high capital expenditures that are the norm for its industry.

AT&T has a strong brand in its industry, and high costs of entry suggest that the company probably won't see much in the way of insurgent competition that has a disruptive impact on its cash-cow businesses. AT&T also appears to be in the process of becoming a more efficient company. Management is guiding for cost reductions of $4 billion in 2022, with another $2 billion in savings likely to follow this year, and these initiatives should help the company continue to pay down debt and put it in a better position to support the dividend.

With the core business looking solid and shares looking cheap and offering substantial yield, AT&T has the makings of a top dividend stock for 2023 and beyond.