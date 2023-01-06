Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

By Neil Rozenbaum – Jan 6, 2023 at 10:15AM

Trading at 52-week lows, is this an opportunity you don't want to miss?

In this video, I will talk about Amazon (AMZN -0.85%), specifically the recent layoffs -- which in my opinion won't move the needle much -- and how Amazon performed during the 2008 financial crisis and the recession that followed. 

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

