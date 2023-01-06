Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

In this video, I will talk about Amazon (AMZN -0.85%), specifically the recent layoffs -- which in my opinion won't move the needle much -- and how Amazon performed during the 2008 financial crisis and the recession that followed.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023.