Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

What's Going on With The Trade Desk Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 6, 2023 at 7:12AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The digital advertising platform is performing well amid industry headwinds.

The Trade Desk (TTD -3.88%) delivered revenue growth well above industry averages in its most recent quarter. This video will highlight the major themes around The Trade Desk stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 5, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Trade Desk Stock Quote
Trade Desk
TTD
$42.59 (-3.88%) $-1.72

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

couple watching tv getty 6.2.17
The Trade Desk Actually Gained 7.6% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?
 resting face on desk
1 Crucial Investing Lesson I Learned In 2022
 Person deep in thought while looking at a stock chart on a computer.
Is The Trade Desk Too Expensive for 2023?
 couple-watching-tv
Where Will The Trade Desk Stock Be in 5 Years?
 Couple wearing wool socks watching television in the winter
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Supercharged Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market 4
2 Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023
GettyImages-1344732001
My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services