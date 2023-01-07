4 Stocks That Actually Increased in 2022 -- And They're Still Worth Buying Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
These all handily outperformed the market last year and could do the same in 2023.
The S&P 500 declined 19% in 2022, its worst performance since 2008. However, not all stocks got crushed. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses four stocks in particular that increased in 2022 and still look very attractive as 2023 gets underway.
**Stock prices as of Jan. 4, 2023. This video was published on Jan. 7, 2023.
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.