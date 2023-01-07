Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Roku Stock Fell 31.5% Last Month

By Anders Bylund – Jan 7, 2023 at 3:25AM

Key Points

  • Roku's stock price fell 31.5% in December 2022 and 82.2% for the full year.
  • Inflation concerns and weak holiday sales for Roku-powered smart TVs contributed to the stock's drop.
  • Future investors will probably look back at this period as a fantastic time to buy Roku stock at low prices.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

When it rains, it pours. Roku capped a painful year with a particularly severe price drop in December.

What happened

Shares of Roku (ROKU 1.96%) fell 31.5% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was the eleventh time Roku's stock price dropped on a full-month basis in 2022, with the clean sweep prevented by a 6.9% uptick in November. December's plunge was also the sharpest price reduction of the year, ahead of a 28.1% drop in January. All told, Roku shares fell 82.2% last year.

So what

Within the month of December, Roku shares fell more than 5% in a single day on four occasions. Two of those downbeat days hinged exclusively on troublesome macroeconomic reports that slapped high-octane growth stocks like Roku across the entire stock market. The other two also had the drone of inflation fears in the background, but Roku's price drops were accelerated by bearish notes from Wall Street analysts.

The inflation worries are relevant to Roku's business since the media-streaming technology expert collects some revenues from digital advertising. Online ad sales struggled last year as ad buyers, both large and small, saw diminishing returns on their marketing investments, and therefore tightened their ad budgets.

Now what

Soft ad sales and a weak holiday season for Roku-powered smart television sets scared investors away in 2022, and the story didn't change in December. Keep in mind that operating costs are rising in this inflationary economy and Roku has chosen to absorb those expenses instead of passing the buck to customers through price increases. Future Roku investors will probably look back at the holidays of 2022 as a dark period with modest sales growth and large bottom-line losses.

Then again, they may also remember this period as an attractive opportunity to buy the stock at low prices. Thanks to crashing share prices and dramatically higher revenues, Roku's price to sales ratio has fallen below the ratios of time-honored value stocks such as soda giant PepsiCo and tobacco titan Philip Morris International:

ROKU PS Ratio Chart

ROKU PS Ratio data by YCharts

I would argue that market makers are overreacting to Roku's advertising weakness. That revenue stream is most certainly not responsible for the majority of Roku's total sales, or the company would have to break it out from the "platform revenue" division for reporting purposes.

In fact, Roku's bargain-bin stock price looks like a massive mistake and I have been adding to my own Roku position hand over fist in recent months. You should consider doing the same, as long as you believe that the streaming media market has many years of impressive growth yet to come.

Anders Bylund has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$43.60 (1.96%) $0.84
PepsiCo Stock Quote
PepsiCo
PEP
$181.10 (2.26%) $4.00
Philip Morris International Stock Quote
Philip Morris International
PM
$103.49 (2.65%) $2.67

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Couple watching tv.
Roku Is Now a TV Maker: Here's What You Need to Know
 Man looking at declining share price chart on tablet and pounding fist on table -- stock loss bear market crash correction
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down 92% and 97% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
 Rocket Chart Money
Why Tech and Growth Stocks Came to Life on Thursday
 Roku
Down 82% in 2022, Is Roku Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?
 People watching TV
Roku Stock Is Down 80% in 2022. Will That Reverse in 2023?

Our Most Popular Articles

Robot with laptop counting coins by a window with skyscraper view
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
23_01_04 A person celebrating in front of a computer _MF Dload
If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in April 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023
Bitcoin
Why Silvergate Capital Fell 36.6% Last Month

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services