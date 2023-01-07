Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Silvergate Capital Fell 36.6% Last Month

By Brett Schafer – Jan 7, 2023 at 1:18AM

Key Points

  • Silvergate Capital is connected to the FTX scandal.
  • There's a lawsuit against the company alleging it knew about the FTX fraud.
  • Depositors at the bank are taking out their assets quickly, causing a potential bank run.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The crypto-focused bank is now down 85% in the past three months, after alleged connections with the disgraced FTX exchange.

What happened

Shares of Silvergate Capital (SI -2.62%) sank 36.6% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The bank, which focuses on serving the cryptocurrency industry, is facing increasing pressure from customers, lawyers, and the government over its connection with the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was a depositor at Silvergate. 

Things have been going poorly for the bank in recent months. After soaring as much as 1,000% in 2021 and early 2022, shares of the bank are now down 85% in the past three months. 

So what

The finance world was rocked in early November, when it was revealed that Sam Bankman-Fried had been funneling customer deposits from his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, to try to make up for gigantic losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research. The theft is estimated to be upwards of $8 billion and went toward a variety of things, including paying for lavish real estate properties. Now he's in custody and awaiting trial.

Many analysts are interested in what other companies are connected to the FTX scandal. One of them is Silvergate Capital, where FTX/Alemada Research had bank accounts. In a press release, Silvergate executives claimed that FTX accounted for less than 10% of its $11.9 billion in customer deposits as of the end of September. This did not assuage investor fears, with Silvergate shares moving sharply downward after the news broke in early November.

To add to these fears, in early December a lawsuit was filed against Silvergate, alleging that it aided and abetted FTX's fraud against customers. Investors were probably spooked even further by this news. If Silvergate gets indicated along with the FTX executives, it's likely to lose its bank charter and be forced to shut down. That would be terrible news for shareholders.

Now what

Even though Silvergate claimed FTX made up less than 10% of deposits, that didn't stop its other customers from pulling funds from the bank. This week, Silvergate reported that it had just $3.8 billion in customer deposits at the end of December, compared with $11.9 billion three months prior.

Massive withdrawal requests can be devastating to banks, and it is possible a run on the bank is forming. Whatever ends up happening, Silvergate looks to be in dire shape, meaning you should avoid the stock at all costs. 

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Silvergate Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Silvergate Capital Stock Quote
Silvergate Capital
SI
$12.24 (-2.62%) $0.33

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Bitcoin
Why Shares of This Crypto Bank Collapsed This Week
 Generic downward stock move2
Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Crashed Hard Today
 Person staring at downward trending graph on a laptop
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was Tumbling Again This Week
 tablet thinking office
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Crashed on a Bullish Market Day
 Crypto Token NFT
Silvergate Capital's Troubles Continue as Stock Falls 10% on Monday

Our Most Popular Articles

Robot with laptop counting coins by a window with skyscraper view
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
0x0-ModelY_01
Is Now the Time to Go All-In on Tesla Stock?
23_01_04 A person celebrating in front of a computer _MF Dload
If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in April 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services