Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Procter & Gamble an Excellent Defensive Stock to Buy?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 8, 2023 at 11:08AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

With worldwide economic growth slowing down, investors are looking for defensive stocks.

The nature of Procter & Gamble's (PG 2.38%) business could provide investors and their portfolios with a degree of protection from an economic recession. This video will determine whether Procter & Gamble is an excellent defensive stock to buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 7, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Procter & Gamble Stock Quote
Procter & Gamble
PG
$153.92 (2.38%) $3.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

warren buffett looks on
Like Passive Income? Buy These No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks
 22_01_24 A stamp with dividends on it _GettyImages-1249993252
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Bear Market Downturns
 cleaning new home kitchen personal chef
Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?
 shopping detergent
Why Procter & Gamble Stock Is Worth the Risk
 procter gamble gillette source-pg
Why Procter & Gamble Rose 11% in November

Our Most Popular Articles

Joe Biden Speech White House Photo by Adam Schultz
Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?
person sitting at a desk with a laptop and documents
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF I'm Stocking Up on in 2023
A person looking at a stock market chart on a computer screen.
Adding $500 to These 2 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now
person sitting at a desk and smiling
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services