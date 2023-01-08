Is Procter & Gamble an Excellent Defensive Stock to Buy?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
With worldwide economic growth slowing down, investors are looking for defensive stocks.
The nature of Procter & Gamble's (PG 2.38%) business could provide investors and their portfolios with a degree of protection from an economic recession. This video will determine whether Procter & Gamble is an excellent defensive stock to buy.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 7, 2023.
Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.