Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

This Under-the-Radar E-Commerce Stock Is Aiming to Expand Its Market

By Michael Byrne – Jan 8, 2023 at 9:30AM

Key Points

  • PetMed is embarking on a new strategy to become an all-encompassing pet health company.
  • The online pet medicine retailer pays a sizable dividend although its sustainability merits watching.
  • Long-term tailwinds in the pet market should help propel the company over time.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The online pet pharmacy is in the early stages of expanding its sights, making it an interesting buy for risk-tolerant investors.

E-commerce stocks cooled down considerably in 2022. PetMed Express (PETS 2.43%) is not unique among this cohort in that it slumped about 40% from its previous highs in 2022. However, while many of these stocks were unprofitable or trading at sky-high multiples, PetMed Express is profitable, trades at a reasonably modest valuation, and has plans to expand.

Further, PetMed Express is a bit of a rarity among e-commerce stocks in that it pays a dividend. And this isn't just any dividend -- shares of PetMed Express yield nearly 7%. Let's take a closer look at the online pet pharmacy retailer and why it looks like an attractive buy for risk-tolerant investors moving forward. 

A golden retriever getting a checkup at a veterinary office.

Image source: Getty Images.

Turnaround time

PetMed Express is an online pet pharmacy that sells prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other products to U.S. pet owners for animals like dogs, cats, and horses.The Florida-based company has a customer base of about 2 million and an excellent net promoter score of 80, putting it in the world-class category for customer experience.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old company has struggled in recent quarters. For example, last quarter, revenue fell 3% year over year while earnings per share decreased 28%. But the early stages of a turnaround may be underway. For example, management says that its "Autoship & Save" subscription sales are growing and now account for 39% of revenue (a 15% increase sequentially), which will help the company shift from one-off sales to a more attractive recurring revenue model.

PetMed Express is also working to expand beyond what it calls the $10 billion pet medication market and into the much larger $123 billion total pet market, with a focus on overall pet health and wellness.

New CEO Matthew Hulett says that the company's new vision is that "every pet deserves to live a long, happy and healthy life" and that to achieve this vision "PetMed is shifting from being simply a leading pet medication retailer to being the pet health experts, a market leader in pet healthcare expertise." If it's successful in expanding into this adjacent area, it could greatly increase the company's revenue and total addressable market.

The company is even wading into telemedicine for pets. Through its new Vet Live platform, PetMed Express can connect pet owners with thousands of licensed veterinarians any time of day or night. While this is still a nascent business, it could help PetMed Express differentiate itself from the competition and further increase customer loyalty.

The tail wagging the dog

PetMed Express is attractive for a number of additional reasons. The pet care business is resilient, as most people will continue to buy food, medicine, and other necessities for their pets even during an economic downturn.

Furthermore, the pet population in the U.S. has increased greatly since the COVID pandemic began. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says that 23 million Americans adopted pets during the pandemic. Hulett says that 70% of U.S. homes now have a pet.

These pets are also living longer, and that's thanks to advances in veterinary care and higher owner interest in wellness and nutrition. This larger pet population should be a long-term tailwind for an online pet retailer like PetMed Express.

Dividend and valuation

PetMed Express stands out in the e-commerce space by paying a significant dividend. Its yield of nearly 7% is far better than the market average or what an investor could get from a 10-year Treasury bill. PetMed Express has paid a dividend consistently since 2009, and it has grown its annual dividend payout for 13 years in a row.

One cause for concern that should be noted is that the dividend doesn't look like it's on the most stable ground from a dividend coverage perspective. The dividend payout ratio is currently over 100%, meaning that the company is paying out more in dividends than it is earning.

However, PetMed Express does have a significant amount of cash, which it could theoretically use to support the dividend until earnings increase. While free cash flow can be a better indicator for evaluating a dividend's safety, the company's free cash flow has fluctuated in recent times.

In any case, it is a situation worth monitoring going forward. While I love the yield and track record here, I have to acknowledge that this likely isn't the most rock-solid dividend out there at the moment. 

At 18 times forward earnings, valuation is also a tad higher than the average multiple for the S&P 500, but by no means prohibitive. The company has a strong balance sheet, with no long-term debt and $97 million of cash as of last quarter.

Looking ahead

With a reasonable valuation, strong balance sheet, and attractive dividend yield, PetMed Express looks like an interesting buy for risk-tolerant investors as it continues to make progress on the early stages of its new strategy.

Because of the company's great reputation with customers, as evidenced by its top-notch net promoter score, it seems reasonable that it can successfully enter the larger overall pet market, which would give it a long runway of growth ahead.     

Michael Byrne has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

PetMed Express Stock Quote
PetMed Express
PETS
$18.52 (2.43%) $0.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyDogsSmiling
Pet Stocks Have Gone to the Dogs This Earnings Season
 GettyDogsSmiling
PetMed Express Earnings: Its Bite Is Worse Than Its Bark
 Dogs - pets - english beagle
Why Petmed Express Stock Skyrocketed Today
 GettyImages-1300681931
3 Top High-Yielding Stocks Trading 30% Off Their Highs
 Dogs - pets - english beagle
Why PetMed Express Stock Was Falling Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Joe Biden Speech White House Photo by Adam Schultz
Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?
person sitting at a desk with a laptop and documents
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF I'm Stocking Up on in 2023
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Phenomenal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
bitcoin cryptocurrency arrows
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services