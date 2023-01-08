Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

What's Going on With FedEx Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 8, 2023 at 8:01AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Understanding what's going on with the giant logistics company could provide insights into broader parts of the economy.

FedEx (FDX 2.48%) is reducing capacity as a result of slowing consumer demand. This video will highlight the latest from FedEx stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 7, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

FedEx Stock Quote
FedEx
FDX
$185.77 (2.48%) $4.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Talk to us (57)
The E-Commerce Boom Is Over for FedEx Stock
 featured-transcript-logo
FedEx (FDX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 FDX FedEx 777 Source FedEx
Why FedEx Stock Jumped 13% in November
 FDX FedEx electric vehicle source FDX
Why FedEx Stock Ran Off the Road in September
 Private investor
Down by 24% to 38%, These 3 S&P 500 Stocks Offer Discounted Passive Income Potential

Our Most Popular Articles

Joe Biden Speech White House Photo by Adam Schultz
Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?
person sitting at a desk with a laptop and documents
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF I'm Stocking Up on in 2023
bitcoin cryptocurrency arrows
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
This May Be the Longest Bear Market in History

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services