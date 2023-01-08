What's Going on With FedEx Stock?

FedEx (FDX 2.48%) is reducing capacity as a result of slowing consumer demand. This video will highlight the latest from FedEx stock.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 7, 2023.
FedEx (FDX 2.48%) is reducing capacity as a result of slowing consumer demand. This video will highlight the latest from FedEx stock.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 5, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 7, 2023.
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.