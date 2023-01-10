Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

3 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

By Keithen Drury – Jan 10, 2023 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • CrowdStrike's valuation has reached a reasonable level.
  • Airbnb is cheaply valued but has a growing issue to watch.
  • Palantir's best days are still ahead, but investors want profits now.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This trio won't repeat 2022's performance because of their valuations.

As the calendar flips to 2023, some of the stocks that had an atrocious 2022 are worth a look. I'm not talking about businesses that suffered last year; I'm talking about stocks sold off despite the company succeeding.

Among the businesses fitting this description are CrowdStrike (CRWD 1.95%), Airbnb (ABNB 0.81%), and Palantir (PLTR 1.56%). Keep reading to discover why now is an opportune time to pick up these stocks.

1. CrowdStrike

Regardless of what happens with the economy, cybersecurity is one area businesses can't afford to skimp on. G2 named CrowdStrike a leader in 16 categories in this space. What sets CrowdStrike apart from its competitors is its artificial intelligence-powered platform, which uses trillions of data points collected weekly to improve its protection.

Two things caused CrowdStrike to slide in 2022: valuation and customer growth. CrowdStrike entered the year trading at more than 100 times free cash flow and 35 times sales. A premium valuation like that can't last; now, CrowdStrike's valuation sits at about 37 times free cash flow and 11 times sales. While this isn't cheap, it is a reasonable valuation for a company growing as fast as CrowdStrike.

In its FY 2023 third quarter (ending October 31), CrowdStrike's revenue rose 53% to $581 million, and free cash flow was up 41% to $174 million. With these growth rates, CrowdStrike will become a cheap stock by the end of 2023.

However, some investors are worried about new customer growth after CrowdStrike discussed the growing difficulty in signing new clients on its earnings call. Because CrowdStrike uses a land-and-expand model, existing customers are responsible for much of the revenue growth, so this isn't as big of a deal as some believe.

CrowdStrike is primed for an excellent recovery in 2023, and investors should take notice.

2. Airbnb

Airbnb's business had an incredible year, capitalizing on the 2022 reopening. In 2023, that catalyst will disappear, but Airbnb's business should remain. The company has seen demand remain strong and cross-border traffic return. Additionally, new hosts are coming to the platform, so the supply of rentals is increasing.

All of this bodes well for a company that grew revenue by 29% in Q3 to $2.9 billion and generated $3.3 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months. That values Airbnb at a dirt-cheap 17 times free cash flow. Airbnb could even see its business slip at that price and still be fairly valued.

One issue to remain aware of is a growing trend in cities attempting to ban Airbnb rentals to free up the housing supply. New York City wants to ban any Airbnb the host doesn't reside in, effectively eliminating about 10,000 listings in New York City.

However, the investment opportunity is too great to ignore with Airbnb, as there are countless destinations for travelers besides New York City.

3. Palantir

Palantir's artificial intelligence-powered data analysis software was initially developed for various government agencies. Now it's expanding into the commercial arena to drive further growth. In Q3, Palantir's customer count rose 66% to 337. Why the low count? The price of Palantir's software.

On Amazon Web Services Marketplace, a monthly Palantir subscription costs $1 million. That severely limits Palantir's potential customer base. Still, Palantir's revenue rose 22% in Q3 to $478 million.

Large customers like Tyson Foods (which has used Palantir's software to create more than $200 million in cost savings) are Palantir's primary targets. Still, there are enough businesses around to make this a viable business model.

At about 7.1 times sales, Palantir is priced relatively low for a software company. This valuation likely comes from its unprofitability, as Palantir lost $124 million in Q3 -- a 26% loss margin.

However, Palantir is early in its life as a company. If it continues to improve its margins (which it has), it's on the right track. With the company projected to grow revenue by 21% and generate a profit next year, according to Wall Street analysts, 2023 could be a turnaround year for Palantir.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Airbnb, Amazon.com, and CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Amazon.com, CrowdStrike, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
CRWD
$96.57 (1.95%) $1.85
Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$87.36 (1.49%) $1.28
Tyson Foods Stock Quote
Tyson Foods
TSN
$65.71 (-0.55%) $0.36
Palantir Technologies Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies
PLTR
$6.50 (1.56%) $0.10
Airbnb Stock Quote
Airbnb
ABNB
$89.24 (0.81%) $0.72

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

1 glowing green stock arrow climbs on a stock screen.
Why MongoDB, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler Stocks Rose on Monday
 1 white arrow declining sharply atop a stock tickertape display bathed in red.
Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday
 2023 red background light bulb
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023
 people gathered around a white board with a chart
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 A person standing on a stack of gold coins.
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Buffett11 TMF (1)
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
A silhouette of a gymnast on a trampoline at sunset.
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Amazon
Businessman Counting His Money Dividend Getty
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services