Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Down 82% in 2022, Is Roku Stock a Buy in 2023?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 11, 2023 at 6:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The streaming enabler faced headwinds in 2022 that will persist into 2023.

Roku (ROKU 4.27%) is gaining millions of new customers, but losses on the bottom line are mounting. Amid this backdrop, I will determine if Roku stock is a buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 8, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 10, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$47.12 (4.27%) $1.93

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Man watching TV, remote control in hand
Roku Stock Is Down 90% From Its High. Time to Buy?
 right hand remote pointed at TV
Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?
 GettyImages-1192142506
Roku Hits 70 Million Users, but It's Not All Good News
 Friends sitting on a couch watching television
Roku Surpasses 70 Million Accounts. Has the Stock Finally Turned the Corner?
 roku tv in a living room setting
Roku Stock Is Down 92% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Warren Buffett at one of Berkshire's shareholder meetings.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does
EV electric vehicle charging station waiting
Why Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Stock Is Trouncing Tesla

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services