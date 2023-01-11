Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Up 18% in This Bear Market, Is Enterprise Products Partners Still a Winner?

By Tyler Crowe – Jan 11, 2023 at 11:00AM

Key Points

  • The midstream energy company didn't make any needle-moving changes in 2022.
  • Wall Street's changing attitude toward the energy sector lifted the stock price.
  • A large fraction of the company's annual returns for shareholders came via its distributions.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The oil and natural gas pipeline and infrastructure company delivered respectable results in 2022 by doing the same things it has always done.

What happened

Shares of oil and natural gas pipeline and processing company Enterprise Products Partners (EPD 0.12%) gained 9.8% in 2022 -- impressive compared to the 19.4% decline for the S&P 500. But when you factor in its sizable distributions -- the special type of dividend paid by partnerships -- investors who held onto Enterprise stock for the entire year actually generated total returns of 18.2%. 

So what 

I can't say that the midstream company did nothing over the past year, but it certainly didn't make any needle-moving changes one could point to as catalysts for its stock price gain. It made a $3.25 billion acquisition of Navitas Midstream early in 2022; announced some new future projects to expand its footprint; and its earnings each quarter showed the typical progress investors have come to expect from this company. 

It's perhaps simplest to put it this way: Enterprise Products Partners continued to deliver shareholder value, and investors recognized that about it during a period when many other businesses could not say the same. 

Another thing helping Enterprise Products Partners deliver such a strong result for investors was its sizable payout. At the start of 2022, Enterprise's distribution yield was 8%. Since the total return of a stock in any given year is (reinvested) dividends paid plus stock price appreciation, a high yield like that can do a lot of the heavy lifting for a stock. 

Now what

Whether or not Enterprise Products Partners will produce another market-beating performance in 2023 is anyone's guess. Year-to-year changes in its stock price can vary depending on which side of the fear and greed spectrum the market is tending toward at any given time. 

It's fair to say, though, that Enterprise will continue to do the things it has done for years to generate shareholder value. Its management team has a great track record of maintaining a resilient business by using contracts with customers to ensure predictable revenue, preserving the integrity of its balance sheet with low leverage, and being prudent underwriters of new capital spending. 

These aren't qualities that will necessarily lead to a market-beating performance in any given year, or even over several years. In fact, shares of Enterprise Products Partners underperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past decade. Over the very long term, though, it has rewarded investors incredibly well. 

EPD Total Return Level Chart

EPD Total Return Level data by YCharts.

Today, shares still look reasonably valued. As of this writing, Enterprise Products Partners has a distribution yield of 7.88%. Even if that payout represented a large portion of 2023's total return for investors, this would still be a good year. 

Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Quote
Enterprise Products Partners
EPD
$25.40 (0.12%) $0.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Steadily rising stacks of coins.
1 Exceptional Passive-Income Stock to Buy Right Now
 21_11_11 A person pointing to a wristwatch _GettyImages-1175205904
Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Isn't Worried About Clean Energy
 Shore Crane Shipping Containers Freight Loading GDP Import Export Getty
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
 Enterprise Products Partners' cash flow growth since 2006.
The Ultimate High-Yield Passive Income Stock to Buy for 2023
 22_12_26 A happy person with money raining down around them _MF Dload
Got $5,000? 3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett at one of Berkshire's shareholder meetings.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does
Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in January and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services