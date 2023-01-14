Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

By Eric Cuka – Jan 14, 2023 at 12:42PM

These five high-growth stocks are beaten down from their highs and could be bagger stocks for long-term investors.

Growth stocks are out of fashion, and the SPACs and IPOs of 2020 and 2021 have been beaten down to unimaginable levels. With so many stocks on sale for investors with long-term mindsets, which stocks should you buy now? Here are five high-growth stocks to buy now under $10. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 13, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Indie Semiconductor, Palantir Technologies, Planet 13, Snowflake, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies, Planet 13, Snowflake, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

Stocks Mentioned

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies
PLTR
$6.96 (-0.71%) $0.05
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$122.40 (-0.94%) $-1.16
Planet 13 Stock Quote
Planet 13
PLNH.F
$1.00 (5.04%) $0.05
Snowflake Stock Quote
Snowflake
SNOW
$140.87 (-0.89%) $-1.27
Lucid Group Stock Quote
Lucid Group
LCID
$8.15 (-1.93%) $0.16
Indie Semiconductor Stock Quote
Indie Semiconductor
INDI
$7.09 (1.72%) $0.12
Rocket Lab Usa Stock Quote
Rocket Lab Usa
RKLB
$4.97 (2.90%) $0.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

