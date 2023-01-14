5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

Growth stocks are out of fashion, and the SPACs and IPOs of 2020 and 2021 have been beaten down to unimaginable levels. With so many stocks on sale for investors with long-term mindsets, which stocks should you buy now? Here are five high-growth stocks to buy now under $10.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 13, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.