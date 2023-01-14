5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
These five high-growth stocks are beaten down from their highs and could be bagger stocks for long-term investors.
Growth stocks are out of fashion, and the SPACs and IPOs of 2020 and 2021 have been beaten down to unimaginable levels. With so many stocks on sale for investors with long-term mindsets, which stocks should you buy now? Here are five high-growth stocks to buy now under $10.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 13, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.
Eric Cuka has positions in Indie Semiconductor, Palantir Technologies, Planet 13, Snowflake, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies, Planet 13, Snowflake, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.