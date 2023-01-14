Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Down 51%, Is Disney Stock a Bargain Buy Right Now?

By Jamie Louko and Connor Allen – Jan 14, 2023 at 3:50PM

Shares of Disney have gotten crushed amid the market downturn, but is this a buying opportunity in disguise?

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS -0.41%) stock certainly haven't had a great 12 months. After CEO turnover and enduring a struggling business environment, the company is down 51% from its all-time high. But is it time to load up on shares of this stalwart? Jamie Louko and Connor Allen dive into this question in this video. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.

