Down 51%, Is Disney Stock a Bargain Buy Right Now?

Shares of Disney have gotten crushed amid the market downturn, but is this a buying opportunity in disguise?
Shares of Walt Disney(DIS -0.41%) stock certainly haven't had a great 12 months. After CEO turnover and enduring a struggling business environment, the company is down 51% from its all-time high. But is it time to load up on shares of this stalwart? Jamie Louko and Connor Allen dive into this question in this video. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.
*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.
Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jamie Louko has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.