Down 51%, Is Disney Stock a Bargain Buy Right Now?

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS -0.41%) stock certainly haven't had a great 12 months. After CEO turnover and enduring a struggling business environment, the company is down 51% from its all-time high. But is it time to load up on shares of this stalwart? Jamie Louko and Connor Allen dive into this question in this video. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.