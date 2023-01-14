Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Big 5 Sporting Goods' 10.2% Dividend Yield Safe?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 14, 2023 at 8:01AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The sporting goods retailer boasts a hefty dividend yield.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV 3.66%) is attracting investors due to its sizable dividend yield. This video will evaluate whether that dividend payment is sustainable.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Quote
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BGFV
$10.20 (3.66%) $0.36

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 21_12_18 A person putting their hand up to say stop _GettyImages-1270972650
Temper Your 2022 Expectations for Big 5 Sporting Goods
 featured-transcript-logo
Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 22_03_02 Two people in a sporting good store looking at ski equipment _GettyImages-1312419480
Why Big 5 Sports Stock Rallied as Much as 12% Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cash Benefit Retirement Congress Check Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
Mature couple relaxing on a couch watching television
1 Extraordinary Growth Stock Set to Soar 3,100%, According to Cathie Wood
TSLA Model S
1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
Man holding cash - dividends
Should You Buy the 5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services