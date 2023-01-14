Tesla's Big Price Cut: A Red Flag for Investors?

Tesla (TSLA -0.94%) has been rolling out massive price cuts in a few major markets recently. Starting with aggressive price reductions to its Model 3 and Model Y prices in China, the electric car company has now slashed prices in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, it appears that every Tesla model in the U.S. is now being sold at a lower price than it was last week.

Are these aggressive price cuts a red flag for investors, implying weakening demand? Or is there something else going on here? While demand challenges may be one part of the story, this likely isn't the only reason for the price cuts.

Here's what investors should know.

Price cuts follow price increases

It would be difficult to overstate just how aggressive Tesla's just-announced price cuts are. One model -- the base model of the company's Model Y vehicle -- saw its price get slashed by $13,000, or 20%. The base version of the Model 3 saw the most modest price cut, but it was still a meaningful 6% decrease.

But investors should note that these price increases follow a period of a number of price increases in 2020 and 2021. As production costs increased and output failed to keep up with demand, the company increased the prices of its vehicles multiple times over the last two years. With this in mind, it's not too surprising to see prices get slashed as the global supply chain improves. Nevertheless, the degree of the price cuts is quite a bit surprising.

Why is Tesla cutting prices?

If investors take Tesla at its word, demand is not the primary reason for the price cuts. A Tesla spokesperson in Europe commented to the media on the price cuts, saying they were due to "a partial normalization of cost inflation. ..."

Furthermore, Tesla indicated in its third-quarter update that vehicle production was ramping up significantly. So it's also possible that the company anticipates potential future demand weakness -- relative to its production output -- if it doesn't make its prices more competitive. The company regularly tells investors it expects production and unit deliveries to increase at a rate of about 50% annually for the foreseeable future. Recent improvements to production suggest the company's vehicle production really could ramp up this fast this year -- and that's on top of 47% production growth in 2022. So the company likely wants to ensure it has plenty of orders to support its continued growth.

The price cuts may also be a proactive move from the company in an environment in which interest rates are rising. Higher interest rates on new car loans could deter some new car buyers. By lowering its prices, Tesla can help offset the higher payments prospective customers have to make on loans with higher interest rates.

Investors will likely get more insight into how demand is faring and what sort of vehicle sales growth the company expects later this month. The electric vehicle company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after market close on Wednesday, Jan. 25.