Is There Any Rebound in Sight for Fiverr International Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Jan 15, 2023 at 8:31AM

Gig workers are generally the first to get cut when enterprises see their sales contracting.

Fiverr (FVRR -0.78%) International's management held a question-and-answer session with Wall Street analysts, providing insight into the company's prospects.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 12, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2023.

