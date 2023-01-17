Is This "Safe Stock" Getting Too Risky to Invest In?

For a stable consumer goods company, shares of Starbucks (SBUX 1.30%) have certainly been volatile as of late. Starbucks stock fell as much as 45% from its all-time highs in 2022, but does the long term look brighter? Jamie Louko and Connor Allen dive into that question in this video. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.