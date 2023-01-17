Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is This "Safe Stock" Getting Too Risky to Invest In?

By Jamie Louko and Connor Allen – Jan 17, 2023 at 7:00AM

Starbucks' problems are mounting, so what does this shareholder think?

For a stable consumer goods company, shares of Starbucks (SBUX 1.30%) have certainly been volatile as of late. Starbucks stock fell as much as 45% from its all-time highs in 2022, but does the long term look brighter? Jamie Louko and Connor Allen dive into that question in this video. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jamie Louko has positions in Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short January 2023 $92.50 puts on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyJamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

