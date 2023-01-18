2 ETFs That Pay Huge Dividends, But Only One Is a Buy

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Dividend Equity ETF
Market Cap
Today's Change
(-1.00%) -$0.78
Current Price
$77.17
Price as of January 17, 2023, 4:00 p.m. ET
These are two of the most popular exchange-traded funds for investors looking for passive income.
In this video, I discuss the details of two of the most popular dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the Schwab US Dividend ETF(SCHD -1.00%) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF(JEPI -0.25%). After breaking down each ETF, I select which one I prefer for my portfolio going forward.
Check out this video and let me know in the comments which ETF you prefer.
*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 15, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.
