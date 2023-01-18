Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

2 ETFs That Pay Huge Dividends, But Only One Is a Buy

By Mark Roussin, CPA – Jan 18, 2023 at 6:08AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These are two of the most popular exchange-traded funds for investors looking for passive income.

In this video, I discuss the details of two of the most popular dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD -1.00%) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI -0.25%). After breaking down each ETF, I select which one I prefer for my portfolio going forward. 

Check out this video and let me know in the comments which ETF you prefer.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 15, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Schwab Strategic Trust-Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Quote
Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Dividend Equity ETF
SCHD
$77.17 (-1.00%) $0.78
J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Quote
J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
JEPI
$55.56 (-0.25%) $0.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
Senior person eye to eye with younger person
This Monumental Breakthrough Could Turn the World Upside Down -- and Make Some Investors Filthy Rich
TSLA car with river
Tesla's on the Rise, but Another Nasdaq Stock Is Jumping Even More
GettyImages-955977416
In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services